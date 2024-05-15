Refuting claims of ‘diesel paratha’, Chandigarh Dhaba owner has said that the viral video shot at his dhaba has been deleted and the blogger has also apologised for spreading false information

A video of preparing a paratha using diesel has taken the internet by storm. However, Channi Singh, the owner of the Chandigarh Dhaba where it was shot, clarified that the viral video of 'Diesel paratha' was recorded by a blogger just for fun, clarified Channi Singh, owner of the Chandigarh Dhaba where it was shot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is common sense that nobody would consume a paratha prepared in diesel, nor is it cooked like that. I didn't know that the video was going viral on the internet," said Channi Singh while refuting the claims made in the viral video on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh said he learned about the viral video making such false claims on the internet about his Dhaba on Tuesday. He also informed that the blogger had deleted the video and apologised to the people. In addition to rejecting the claim, Channi clarified that the Dhaba only uses edible oil for cooking and provides hygienic food to people. He also maintained that his Dhaba supplies food for langar as well.

“A blogger had made that video just for fun. It is common sense that nobody would consume a paratha prepared in diesel nor is it cooked like that. I didn't know that the video was going viral; I only learned about ityesterday. The blogger in question has deleted it and apologised to the people...We use only edible oil. We provide hygienic food to people here. We also supply langar from here...We don't play with people's lives," Channi Singh told ANI on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video was released on social media last week and garnered more than 455.5k views and 1.1 likes. Several social media users shared the video. Many users who saw the video were left in disgust and amazement.

Many used their common sense and declared the claim made in the viral video as fake, citing the fuel's low flashpoint. In the now-deleted viral video, the person preparing the bizarre dish claimed that his customers love the diesel-made paratha and said it tastes like kachori.

