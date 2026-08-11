Diet Coke as election symbol? Arvind Kejriwal’s Gen Z moment has the internet in splits

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared a light-hearted conversation with podcaster Sarthak Goswami, where he reacted to a few ‘Kejriwal memes’ and also shared what his favourite drink was.
The Internet hailed him as an “educated, funny man” and even joked that he was a true Gen Z.
In a podcast, Kejriwal revealed that his favourite drink is Diet Coke. Almost immediately, Goswami joked that it was a Gen Z favourite and suggested that he should use it as his next election symbol.
“Arvind Kejriwal is Diet Coke paglu 🥰” Goswami wrote in the caption of the viral video.
Arvind Kejriwal joked that the BJP leaders will reach Parliament with Diet Cokes if they learn about it. He also joked that the ruling party is currently hung at Gen Z lingo, FOMO.
“Aap sare BJP vallo ko bata doo, kal dekhna sare Diet Coke ki can leke Parliament mein pahunch jayenge. (If you tell the BJP members (that this is Gen Z's favourite drink), they will bring Diet Coke cans to the Parliament tomorrow.),” the AAP leader said. “Abhi wo aajkal Parliament mein FOMO-FOMO hi kar rahe hain.”
This comes amid the BJP also sharpening its digital outreach to the young people following the recent NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Instagram has emerged as a key political messaging platform, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a coordinated push joined by several Union ministers and party leaders.
In the same podcast, Kejriwal jokingly said that rebel AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who recently joined the BJP, was actually a spy he had sent to the other side.
“Yeh baat bahar kaise gae?” he laughed while reacting to an online question: “What if Kejriwal secretly planted Raghav Chadha in the BJP as a spy?”
Social media users lo
“He is such a nice gentleman,” a user said. “Educated and funny person,” added another user.
A netizen reacted: “Are yaar ye ni batana tha🤣”
“Baat to Sahi kaha Arvind Kejriwal ji ne 😂” said another.
“Raghav Chada spy hai 😂😂😂”, a user said, referring to the other viral clip.
A user said, “Bhaiii sir bht cool h 😍😂”
“The joke is on you!😂😂 Unka favourite drink gai se nikalta hai 😂” joked another user.
A netizen said the video was “wholesome” and hoped that Kejriwal “were our PM”.