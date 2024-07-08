Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend the Duke's friend's wedding. Now, a Royal expert says Harry is bored and distant from old friends due to Meghan.

Neither Prince Harry nor his wife Meghan Markle attended the wedding of the Duke's friend, Hugh Grosvenor. Grosvenor is also the godfather of Harry's son, Archie. Prince William, meanwhile, served at the wedding as an usher.

As Harry apparently stays away from his old life, a Royal expert has said that there is a reason why he does that.

"Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult," Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

Quinn earlier mentioned that Harry avoided seeing his friends as they belong to the "pre-Meghan" period of his life he dislikes. Harry's friends, according to Quinn, feel betrayed due to his unorthodox depiction of military service in his memoir "Spare". Harry's friends dislike Meghan and blame her for turning Harry into "Harry the Hippy", Quinn said.

“The truth is that Harry has reinvented himself in a way that just doesn’t work for his family or for friends from the past when he was a very different character," Quinn added.

Harry looking for a UK property Earlier in 2024, Harry renounced his British residency and declared the United States as his new home. This change happened on the same day he and his wife vacated Frogmore Cottage. Harry-Meghan were left with no home in the UK.

However, it is believed that Harry is searching for a new home in the UK. Grant Harrold, King Charles’ former butler, has told the NY Post that Harry has been considering buying properties in his home country.

“It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about. Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants," Harrold said.

Meghan, however, does not feel welcome in Harry's home country, according to the publication. She wants to focus on her acting career in Hollywood.

