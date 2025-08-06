'Digital India without any digital rights': Viral Reddit post questions terms on Income tax portal

A Reddit post by an Indian taxpayer has gone viral for calling out the official e-Pay Tax portal of the Government of India, not for a technical glitch, but for what the user described as “absolutely insane” Terms & Conditions.

Posted by FearlessTransition41 on the r/india subreddit, the post has resonated with thousands of users who say they’ve faced similar issues when trying to do something as routine and necessary as paying their taxes online.

The user wrote, “Just tried paying income tax… and the T&Cs are absolutely insane”

The user, who was simply trying to pay their income tax online, decided to scroll through the platform’s terms and conditions, and was left shocked by what they read.

Here’s what they wrote: “I was paying my direct income tax through the Indian government’s official e-Pay Tax portal, and out of curiosity, I actually read the Terms & Conditions. What I found is straight-up dystopian:”

They went on to highlight six clauses that sparked widespread concern:

No guarantee of refund if payment fails “If money is deducted but the payment fails, tough luck. No guarantee of refund, no immediate resolution. You just have to ‘wait and check back later.’ If that doesn’t work, contact your bank. The portal takes zero responsibility," the user wrote.

No refunds, no chargebacks “Even if their system screws up or you’re charged twice, they won’t reverse it. You just have to claim it in your ITR and hope it works out," the user claimed in their post.

No data protection guarantee “Not liable if your personal or financial data gets hacked. They literally state they don’t guarantee your information won’t be intercepted by third parties. Imagine that, a government tax portal saying that,” it read.

Platform not responsible if it doesn’t work “They don’t promise the system will even work. If it’s buggy or fails during payment, that’s your problem,” the user claimed.

They can change terms anytime, silently “They can change these terms ANYTIME without telling you. So even if they add more draconian rules, you’re automatically bound by them the moment you use the service," the post read.

Legal jurisdiction limited to Delhi courts “All legal disputes must go through Delhi courts. So if you’re in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, or anywhere else, prepare to lawyer up in Delhi,” the user wrote.

The Reddit user went on to say, “Taxpayers are expected to be perfect… but the system isn’t”

The Reddit post ends with a larger question many are now echoing across social media:

“This feels like Digital India without any digital rights. Taxpayers are expected to be perfect and compliant, but the system itself doesn’t offer even basic consumer protection. Why are citizens treated like this for doing their civic duty?”

“Isn’t it fair to expect transparency, accountability, and at least some level of protection when using official services?”

Reactions Pour In The post has sparked an outpouring of reactions online, with users slamming the lack of consumer rights, data protection, and transparency. “I really wonder what was going in the mind of the person behind these T&Cs,” a user commented.

“Yes, them stating data breaches liability is with the taxpayer is straight up infringement of Fundamental right to privacy and Data protection laws,” another user wrote.

“They’re probably making these draconian rules so that when they rain down hell on someone,the person has to ‘settle’ with them,” the third user remarked.

“This is a lawsuit waiting to happen,” the fourth wrote.