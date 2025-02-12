“Kisiko dikhane layak nhi hai,” said the groom, who was having a full-blown meltdown over the quality of the furniture he received as part of “wedding gifts” from the bride's family, merely 10 days before the wedding.

The groom, a teacher and a UPSC aspirant, told the bride, who is a government employee, that the furniture wasn't up to his mark. “Isse diya kuch mat dete (It would've been better if you had not given anything),” he said.

In a viral Reddit post, the bride's cousin shared a screenshot of the groom-to-be chatting with her sister, along with pictures of the many ‘wedding gifts’ the family sent him. According to the pictures shared in the viral post, the gifts appear to include a bed, new mattresses, and a sofa set, among other things.

However, clearly unhappy with the furniture, the groom asked his bride to “block” his number, along with several other rude messages.

“Kiske level k according bheja h,” asked the groom, implying that the gifts were not up to his standard.

“M kudh le leta sab apne according. Ab ye yaha jagah aur gherega aur kisiko dikhane layak bhi nhi h. (I would've bought everything according to my taste. Now these are occupying space and aren't even worth showing off),” he said.

The UPSC aspirant ended his salvo by advising his fiancee not to send any more stuff.

Here's what the bride's family did next: The Redditor first clarified that the groom’s family had made no demands for dowry and that the bride’s family had sent the furniture as a gift of their own will.

But on witnessing the groom's meltdown, the bride's family called off the wedding.

“THE WEDDING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FROM OUR SIDE,” the cousin shared with fellow Redditors.

Check the viral post here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens sighed with relief when they learned that the bride's family had called off the wedding and said, "Good riddance."

"Your cousin literally dodged a bullet," a user said.

"Didi ko congratulations bolooo," said another user.

"Kamal h bhai ....abhi jamai Raja upsc k lie prepare kar rhe h bane nhi h kch aur yeh tevar.....jabki didi already govt job mein..tevar didi k hone cahiye ya yeh teacher ke....aur upar se profession be teaching ka..kya sikhaoge yaar bacho ko aur khud kya kar rha h upsc ki prep mein..kya hi seekh rha h, (It is astonishing. The groom is only preparing for UPSC and isn't an officer yet. However, the bride is already a government employee. Who should have more say? What will he teach the kids as a teacher.)" a user said.

“Greed has no limit. You can never satisfy a greedy person. So it's better to stay away from such ppl, (sic)” another user added.