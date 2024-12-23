Actress Banita Sandhu, rumoured to be in a relationship with Canadian rapper AP Dhillon, was recently spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai. The event, held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 19, saw Banita enjoying and dancing to Diljit’s popular songs.

Sandhu, whose Bollywood debut was with Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s October, attended the concert, which sparked curiosity, especially amid the reported tensions between AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh.

In the video, she is seen dancing with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and casting director and director Mukesh Chhabra. The actress' last Bollywood performance was in Sardar Udham, featuring Vicky Kaushal.

A video of Banita vibing to Diljit’s music has surfaced online, showing her having a great time. This comes just weeks after she was absent from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on December 7, leading to speculations about a possible rift between the rumoured couple.

Banita previously featured in AP Dhillon’s hit music video With You, which fueled dating rumours due to their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

The ongoing feud between Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon has also added intrigue to Banita’s presence at the concert. Recently, AP claimed that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram, which the Punjabi singer denied.

AP then shared a screen recording showing he could access Diljit’s profile after allegedly being unblocked. Amid this tension, Banita’s attendance at Diljit’s concert has drawn considerable attention.

Banita Sandhu-AP Dhillon breakup rumour Banita Sandhu has also appeared in Tamil and international projects, including Bridgerton. Her choice to attend Diljit’s concert while missing AP Dhillon’s event has only fuelled breakup rumours, although neither party has addressed these speculations.

“They have broken up 6 months back (sic),” claimed one social media user