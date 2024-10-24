Diljit Dosanjh concert: Airfares to Delhi soar 50% for Dil-Luminati tour, outpacing Diwali travel rush

Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi on October 26-27 has sparked a massive surge in airfares. Flight prices have soared past even the Diwali travel rush as fans scramble to catch the Punjabi superstar live.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated24 Oct 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Diwali 2024: As Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights' approaches, the excitement is off the charts, but it's Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming ‘Dil-luminati' tour on October 26-27 in Delhi that's truly lighting up the skies. 

Fans are super excited to see the Punjabi superstar perform live, and the rush to catch his concert in Delhi is driving airfares through the roof. 

A recent search for flights reveals that the Dosanjh fever has trumped the festive rush, with air tickets hitting new heights. 

Mint's search for flights for October 26, Dosanjh's big concert day, reveals one-way tickets from Mumbai to Delhi soaring to around 11,000 to Rs12,000. Surprisingly, the same tickets cost about 5,899—nearly 50 per cent less—on October 30, just a day before Diwali, showed Skyscanner.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh makes history as first artist on Billboard Canada cover: Netizens

Diving into key sectors, including Hyderabad-Delhi, Bangalore-Delhi and Mumbai-Delhi—three of the busiest aviation routes in India—we found a similar trend. 

For Diljit Dosanjh fans flying from Mumbai to Delhi to make it in time for the 6 pm concert, an Indigo flight would cost 11,686, showed Make My Trip. 

Travel portal Agoda also showed similar surge pricing, with afternoon flights priced at 11,040. 

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh stops concert midway to pay tribute to Ratan Tata

And it's not just Mumbai; Delhi-bound flights from Bangalore are averaging between 10,854 to 11,528.

In a wild turn of events, in most Indian cities where Diljit Dosanjh's ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour is scheduled, tickets sold out even before many die-hard fans could log into the website page. 

The Delhi Police even issued a warning to fans looking for alternative ways to snag a concert ticket.

Diwali airfares to Delhi

Meanwhile, while speculation continues about the exact date of Diwali, which is either October 31 or November 1, airfares remain steady. 

A one-way ticket from Mumbai to Diwali on October 29 is priced at 7,848, over 3,000 cheaper than on Diljit's concert dates. 

Likewise, tickets from Bangalore to Delhi for the same date are listed at around 8,000, according to Make My Trip.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale limited period deals on washing machine

For those scrambling to return home just in time for Diwali on October 30, a one-way ticket from Mumbai will cost 7,041, while travelling to Bangalore will cost 8,918 on the same date, showed Make My Trip.

Disclosure: Flight prices are as of October 24, 2:45pm

Key Takeaways
  • Airfares to Delhi have surged nearly 50% due to concert demand.
  • Travel costs are higher during concert dates compared to Diwali itself.
  • Fans may need to plan ahead to secure affordable travel options.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 03:38 PM IST
