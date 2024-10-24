Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi on October 26-27 has sparked a massive surge in airfares. Flight prices have soared past even the Diwali travel rush as fans scramble to catch the Punjabi superstar live.

Diwali 2024: As Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights' approaches, the excitement is off the charts, but it's Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming ‘Dil-luminati' tour on October 26-27 in Delhi that's truly lighting up the skies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans are super excited to see the Punjabi superstar perform live, and the rush to catch his concert in Delhi is driving airfares through the roof.

A recent search for flights reveals that the Dosanjh fever has trumped the festive rush, with air tickets hitting new heights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint's search for flights for October 26, Dosanjh's big concert day, reveals one-way tickets from Mumbai to Delhi soaring to around ₹11,000 to Rs12,000. Surprisingly, the same tickets cost about ₹5,899—nearly 50 per cent less—on October 30, just a day before Diwali, showed Skyscanner.

Diving into key sectors, including Hyderabad-Delhi, Bangalore-Delhi and Mumbai-Delhi—three of the busiest aviation routes in India—we found a similar trend.

For Diljit Dosanjh fans flying from Mumbai to Delhi to make it in time for the 6 pm concert, an Indigo flight would cost ₹11,686, showed Make My Trip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Travel portal Agoda also showed similar surge pricing, with afternoon flights priced at ₹11,040.

And it's not just Mumbai; Delhi-bound flights from Bangalore are averaging between ₹10,854 to ₹11,528.

In a wild turn of events, in most Indian cities where Diljit Dosanjh's ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour is scheduled, tickets sold out even before many die-hard fans could log into the website page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Police even issued a warning to fans looking for alternative ways to snag a concert ticket.

Diwali airfares to Delhi Meanwhile, while speculation continues about the exact date of Diwali, which is either October 31 or November 1, airfares remain steady.

A one-way ticket from Mumbai to Diwali on October 29 is priced at ₹7,848, over ₹3,000 cheaper than on Diljit's concert dates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, tickets from Bangalore to Delhi for the same date are listed at around ₹8,000, according to Make My Trip.

For those scrambling to return home just in time for Diwali on October 30, a one-way ticket from Mumbai will cost ₹7,041, while travelling to Bangalore will cost ₹8,918 on the same date, showed Make My Trip.