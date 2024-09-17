Diljit Dosanjh concert tickets: Singer reacts as Delhi Police issues warning, ‘Gane sunne ke chakkar mein…’

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Dil-Luminati Tour in India has fans excited, but ticket sales quickly sold out. Delhi Police warned fans about potential fraudsters online and urged them to verify ticket links before purchasing.

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a Delhi Police post warning people of fraudsters duping in the name of fake Dil-luminati concerts.
Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a Delhi Police post warning people of fraudsters duping in the name of fake Dil-luminati concerts.

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in India during his upcoming Dil-Luminati Tour in October, and fans can't keep calm. As tickets in most Indian cities were sold out even before many could reach the website page, Delhi Police has issued a warning for fans looking for an alternative to get the concert ticket.

Taking to Instagram, Delhi Police shared a creative post to warn people against fraudsters who may try to prey upon desperate Diljit Dosanjh fans with a fake link for concert tickets. The Delhi Police post advised fans to make payment for concert tickets only after verifying the link.

 

Singer Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Delhi Police warning ahead of his concert.

“Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya!,” Delhi Police captioned the video shared on Instagram. Reacting to the post, Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of Delhi Police's warning on his Instagram account.

Also Read | Justin Trudeau draws flak for referring to Diljit Dosanjh as ‘Punjabi singer’

Delhi Police's innovative social media post warning Diljit Dosanjh fans received hilarious comments on social media. “When you become a police officer after doing a professional digital marketing course,” commented an Instagram user on the post.

“The SM manager deserves a raise,” read another post on social media.

“Delhi police new name true influencer [sic]”

“Delhi police aapki seva mei haazir [sic]”

“Wah kya dialogue ha [sic]”

Also Read | Did Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair for Chamkila movie? Imtiaz Ali reveals...

“oyeee shoutuu! dilli pols di koi rees ni oyee [sic]”

“Public shocked delhi police rock [sic]”

“Delhi police thkss information to app Thankss CP saab [sic]”

“It's Delhi police... Never Fails to deliver [sic]”

“Creativity at its highest. Your account handler is crazy,”

“Sahi bat hai fir aayege complaint leke police k pass hi froud ho gya [sic]”

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh brings 6-year-old fan on stage during Vancouver show | WATCH

“Verify kahan karna hai ye kaun batayega bhai…??? [sic]”

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati tour

The global sensation will commence the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour next month. The Indian edition of the tour will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year.

After the Delhi tour, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh concert tickets: Singer reacts as Delhi Police issues warning, ‘Gane sunne ke chakkar mein…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    966.75
    01:43 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -21.4 (-2.17%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.00
    01:42 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -5.35 (-1.84%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India

    336.05
    01:42 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -2.3 (-0.68%)

    Tata Power

    447.90
    01:43 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    4.6 (1.04%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    644.20
    01:38 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    51.05 (8.61%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    623.70
    01:38 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    31.55 (5.33%)

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

    368.95
    01:36 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    18.15 (5.17%)

    Mahanagar Gas

    1,897.45
    01:38 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    78.5 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue