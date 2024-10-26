Diljit’s Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi delays by over an hour, netizens say, ‘The worst concert I’ve ever been to’

Diljit Dosanjh-Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi: If netizens are to be believed Diljit came on stage around 8.40 PM, leaving fans frustrated over the long delay.

Updated26 Oct 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh(Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi was supposed to kicked off at 7 pm on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium but failed to begin on time.

Despite this, fans waited for their favourite superstar singer, who arrived on stage around 8.40 PM, according to netizens, which somehow frustrated them a little.

Hundreds of Diljit fans lined up at JLN Stadium to catch the singer belt out some of his beloved tracks, such as Born to Shine, GOAT, Lemonade, 5 Taara, and Do You Know.

With the lights kept on, fans were restless for the concert and began guessing Diljit would enter at any moment. The concert finally began almost an hour late, around 7.50 PM.

Following this, several netizens took to X and burst out their frustration.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "The worst concert I’ve ever been to, facilities wise. Impossible to buy stuff and now I’m worried if I would even be able to buy stuff worth the amount in my “concert” card."

Another wrote, "Kon kon hai aur jo Diljit ke concert me nahi gya?"

A third commented, "i cant believe im saying this but diljit dosanjh songs are so painfully overplayed now and im a fan since almost a decade."

"Today’s sadness is sponsored by #DiljitDosanjh’s concert in New Delhi, " replied the fourth.

"Spending money on Diljit Dosanjh's concert is a total waste! Punjab kids living off their fathers' wealth and Canada-based Khalistanis hype him up while their parents protest on the roads for MSP. Sadda Haq, Modi MSP Rakh, Mere putt, tu Diljit chakh!" a fifth commented.

Earlier Diijit announced about his show in Delhi and wrote on Instagram, “Tonight DELHI INDIA 🇮🇳 DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (Sic)”

Diljit has been on a world tour with his 'DIL-LUMINATI TOUR' and bringing the Dil-luminati magic to India. On 26 October, his first concert was held in Delhi, followed by a second show in Delhi on October 27. The tour will then make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Diljit's Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi delays by over an hour, netizens say, 'The worst concert I've ever been to'

