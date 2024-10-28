Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour kicks off amid fake ticket scam, fans say denied entry

Diljit Dosanjh concert: As singer Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with two sold-out shows in Delhi, some fans were left feeling disappointed, and some others even scammed by opportunists.

Speaking to PTI, one fan expressed joy at being able to secure tickets amid the heavy demand. "It was pure luck that I got the tickets. My favourite Diljit song is with Gurdas Maan, 'Ki Banu Duniya Da', and my current favourite is 'Born to Shine'," said a fan.

Struggles Galore However, not all had a rosy time. Many also told PTI about being scammed with fake tickets, their hours-long struggle to secure legitimate ones and being heartbroken by failing to get a chance to see their favourite artist.

"I struggled for nine hours on Zomato Live to get some tickets and finally got one. My girlfriend has another ticket, but she's sitting on the other side. We're in two different rows," one concert-goer told PTI.

They were also, however, among the "lucky ones". Many found themselves stranded outside the concert venue as their tickets were deemed "invalid" and they were denied entry.

Fans pleaded with organisers to no avail. Some expressed their rage and heartbreak to the news agency.

"It was a total waste to come here," said one disappointed fan, who was turned away by the security.

Another added, “I came here without a ticket and met someone who sold me a fake one. They charged me a lot of money for it.”

ED conducts raids in 5 states Meanwhile, on October 26, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's Dilluminati concerts, ANI reported.

During the search operations, several incriminating materials including mobile phones, laptops, sim cards etc. used in the scam were recovered and seized, the ED said. Also information regarding multiple individuals known for providing such tickets including fake tickets through social media using Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram was found, it added.

This comes after multiple FIRs were registered across states regarding fraudulent ticket sales. The ED has launched its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Diljit Mania in India Delhi enjoyed two consecutive concerts with Diljit Dosanjh. The India Tour is being organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, with Zomato Live handling ticketing.

As per the PTI report, the tour has already broken records, becoming the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in Indian history. In a social media post on Instagram Saturday, the 40-year-old Punjabi musician shared a video from the stadium.

The Delhi shows mark the beginning of a 10-city tour for Dosanjh, which will take him across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.