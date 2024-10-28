Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour kicks off amid fake ticket scam, fans say denied entry

Diljit Dosanjh concert: As singer Diljit Dosanjh kicked-off his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with a sold-out show in Delhi, some fans were left disappointed and others even scammed. 

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Oct 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh concert: Singer Diljit Dosanjh is touring globally for his Dil-Luminati tour and held his first India tour concert in Delhi.
Diljit Dosanjh concert: Singer Diljit Dosanjh is touring globally for his Dil-Luminati tour and held his first India tour concert in Delhi. (Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh concert: As singer Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with two sold-out shows in Delhi, some fans were left feeling disappointed, and some others even scammed by opportunists.

Speaking to PTI, one fan expressed joy at being able to secure tickets amid the heavy demand. "It was pure luck that I got the tickets. My favourite Diljit song is with Gurdas Maan, 'Ki Banu Duniya Da', and my current favourite is 'Born to Shine'," said a fan.

Also Read | US Election 2024 Live: Kamala Harris rallies Philadelphia voters

Struggles Galore

However, not all had a rosy time. Many also told PTI about being scammed with fake tickets, their hours-long struggle to secure legitimate ones and being heartbroken by failing to get a chance to see their favourite artist.

"I struggled for nine hours on Zomato Live to get some tickets and finally got one. My girlfriend has another ticket, but she's sitting on the other side. We're in two different rows," one concert-goer told PTI.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash over filming video inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

They were also, however, among the "lucky ones". Many found themselves stranded outside the concert venue as their tickets were deemed "invalid" and they were denied entry.

Fans pleaded with organisers to no avail. Some expressed their rage and heartbreak to the news agency.

"It was a total waste to come here," said one disappointed fan, who was turned away by the security.

Another added, “I came here without a ticket and met someone who sold me a fake one. They charged me a lot of money for it.”

Also Read | US Elections: Harris regains slight lead over Trump, but voter turnout is key

ED conducts raids in 5 states

Meanwhile, on October 26, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's Dilluminati concerts, ANI reported.

During the search operations, several incriminating materials including mobile phones, laptops, sim cards etc. used in the scam were recovered and seized, the ED said. Also information regarding multiple individuals known for providing such tickets including fake tickets through social media using Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram was found, it added.

This comes after multiple FIRs were registered across states regarding fraudulent ticket sales. The ED has launched its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Five key moments in an extraordinary campaign

Diljit Mania in India

Delhi enjoyed two consecutive concerts with Diljit Dosanjh. The India Tour is being organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, with Zomato Live handling ticketing.

As per the PTI report, the tour has already broken records, becoming the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in Indian history. In a social media post on Instagram Saturday, the 40-year-old Punjabi musician shared a video from the stadium.

The Delhi shows mark the beginning of a 10-city tour for Dosanjh, which will take him across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour kicks off amid fake ticket scam, fans say denied entry

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,741.45
    10:42 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.15 (-0.07%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.90
    10:42 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.6 (8.67%)

    Indus Towers share price

    345.90
    10:42 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    11.1 (3.32%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.55
    10:42 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1 (-0.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,150.70
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    4.8 (0.42%)

    Coforge share price

    7,681.05
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -61.15 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,385.70
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -98.35 (-6.63%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    920.10
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -62.3 (-6.34%)

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,093.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -271.3 (-6.22%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,315.15
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -59.45 (-4.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.20
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.9 (8.85%)

    Yes Bank share price

    20.95
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    1.55 (7.99%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    933.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    60.85 (6.97%)

    Shriram Finance share price

    3,305.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    213.95 (6.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.