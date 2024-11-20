Diljit Dosanjh adds Mumbai to Dil-Luminati India Tour: ‘Lao ji finally ho gaya add’; tickets to go live on THIS date

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour is gaining popularity. Following performances in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, he announced a Mumbai show on December 19, with tickets available from November 22.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 01:52 PM IST
File photo of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh.
File photo of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh.(PTI)

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour is receiving a tremendous response from the public. After performing in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, the Punjab singer on Wednesday confirmed the addition of a Mumbai show to his globally famous concert tour.

Also Read | Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh calls out fans ‘without tickets’ in ‘Dil-Luminati’

Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai date

The singer and actor made the announcement on his social media post. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour's Mumbai show will be held on December 19.

Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai show tickets sale date

The tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show will go live on November 22. Dosanjh shared the news in his post and wrote, “We heard you! Mumbai show announced”. There will be a special offer for HSBC cardholders as they will be able to book tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show on pre-sale, which will be live from 2 pm to 5 pm on November 22. General sale will go live at 5 pm.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show venue and timing

The venue of Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show is yet to be revealed by the concert organisers. The concert will be held on December 19 from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh gets notice from Telangana govt for Dil-Luminati Hyderabad show

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in India

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour kicked off on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Before the launch of his India tour, Diljit Dosanjh created ripples across the world with his Dil-Luminati Tour in the US, Canada, and Europe.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh stays at Oberoi Raj Vilas in Jaipur. How much does the stay costs

As part of his tour, Diljit Dosanjh will cover eleven cities across India, including Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati, etc. His tour in India received an overwhelming response. Most of the tickets for his shows were sold out within minutes. Even before completion, Diljit Dosanjh's concert tour became one of the biggest-grossing concert tours in India. A glimpse of Diljit's fans following across India was seen during his shows in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

 

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh adds Mumbai to Dil-Luminati India Tour: 'Lao ji finally ho gaya add'; tickets to go live on THIS date

