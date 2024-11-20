Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour is gaining popularity. Following performances in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, he announced a Mumbai show on December 19, with tickets available from November 22.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour is receiving a tremendous response from the public. After performing in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, the Punjab singer on Wednesday confirmed the addition of a Mumbai show to his globally famous concert tour.

Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai date The singer and actor made the announcement on his social media post. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour's Mumbai show will be held on December 19.

Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai show tickets sale date The tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show will go live on November 22. Dosanjh shared the news in his post and wrote, "We heard you! Mumbai show announced". There will be a special offer for HSBC cardholders as they will be able to book tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show on pre-sale, which will be live from 2 pm to 5 pm on November 22. General sale will go live at 5 pm.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show venue and timing The venue of Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show is yet to be revealed by the concert organisers. The concert will be held on December 19 from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in India Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour kicked off on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Before the launch of his India tour, Diljit Dosanjh created ripples across the world with his Dil-Luminati Tour in the US, Canada, and Europe.