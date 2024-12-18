As Diljit Dosanjh's global fame continues to grow, paparazzo Varinder Chawla has shared that the singer, who once embraced the paparazzi culture in India, has now hired international bouncers to prevent photographers from taking photos and videos of him.

While speaking to Faridoon Shahryar on his YouTube channel, Varinder said, “It was almost 3-4 years ago that he (Diljit) moved from Punjab to Mumbai and had a few movies up for release. Whenever I would post about him, he would like the post. Whenever I texted him, he would reply. He was really enjoying paparazzi culture then.”

However, he told Faridoon, “The times have changed now and now, he is an international celebrity."

Varinder mentioned that Diljit, who once enjoyed the paparazzi culture, has now hired international bouncers who use bright lights to block photographers from taking pictures and videos. He claimed, "There were two international bouncers with Diljit just a few days ago.”

Recently, a video shared by Instant Bollywood also showed Diljit's bouncers flashing lights on paparazzi, stopping them from taking the global sensation's pictures or videos.

Coming back to Varinder's interview with Faridoon, he questioned, “When has a photographer ever disturbed Diljit at the airport? Whenever he comes, photographers just say ‘paaji, paaji’ and now he is shining bright lights into their eyes and not letting them take pictures.”

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 The 40-year-old singer is currently touring the country as part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'. The singer, known for songs "5 Taara", "Kinni Kinni", "Lover", and "GOAT", will next perform in Mumbai on December 19. "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024", which began on October 26 in New Delhi, will come to an end on December 29 in Guwahati.

Recenly, his concerts shows in Hyderabd and Tamil Nadu also issued him notices from government. Ahead of his show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance. While on November 15, the Telangana government served Dosanjh with a legal notice instructing him not to perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. Recently, on Monday, Dosanjh hit out at online trolls for tagging him in a tweet where he had misspelled Punjab and forgot to add the Indian flag.