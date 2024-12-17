Punjabi singing sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh has set social media abuzz with videos and photos of his recent Kashmir trip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 40-year-old singer is touring the country as part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'.

During his trip to Kashmir, Diljit Dosanjh offered prayers at the Adi Shankaracharya temple on the Zabarwan hills on the banks of the iconic Dal Lake, the Khanqah-e-Moulla mosque in downtown Srinagar, and Gurudwara Chati Patshahi in the Rainawari area of the city. He also enjoyed a shikara ride on Dal Lake.

“KASHMIR THE HEAVEN ON EARTH," Diljit captioned a video shared on Instagram on Monday night.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared a video of sipping the famous Kashmiri Kahwah on a shikara in the Dal Lake.

"Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kahwah & Adnan bhai ka Rabab (sic)," he captioned the video.

In other videos, the actor can also be seen interacting with locals, exchanging pleasantries with people of all ages, and wading through a vast expanse of land covered by fallen red leaves of Chinar trees.

The singer, known for songs "5 Taara", "Kinni Kinni", "Lover", and "GOAT", will next perform in Mumbai on December 19.

On Monday, Diljit criticised social media trolls for tagging him in a tweet where he had misspelt Punjab and forgot to add the Indian flag. He said everything was a conspiracy and labelled his naysayers as "vehley" (idle).

“If in a tweet there is no mention of the flag, that's a conspiracy. Even in the Bengaluru tweet, there wasn't a flag in one place. If Punjab is written as Panjab then that's conspiracy. Whether its written Punjab or Panjab, it will remain as Punjab only (sic).