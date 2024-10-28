Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash for filming video inside Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara: ‘Bahot sahi bhedbhav hai’

  • Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash for filming inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, where photography is banned. Netizens have expressed their frustration on social media over unequal treatment, insisting that rules should be consistently enforced regardless of celebrity status.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash for filming inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara
Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash for filming inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has been criticized for his recent visit to Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara days before his "Dil-luminati" concert. The actor-singer has been strongly criticised for being filmed inside the Gurudwara, where photography is banned.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh concert in Delhi: Fans left fuming over ‘terrible arrangements’

Netizens argued that rules should apply equally to everyone, regardless of their fame. A video shared on the Team Diljit Global Instagram page featured the singer taking blessings from Guru Nanak Sahibji before his concert.

Watch viral video here:

Netizens reaction on the video

One user questioned, “If we use phone to click photos, the sevedaars snatch our phones in Bagla Sahib but Diljit paaji is a celeb so he is allowed to record video in whole Gurdwara?” 

Also Read | Dil-luminati tour: Singles at Diljit Dosanjh concert get free water bottles

Another user added, “Celebs are allowed to record the video in Gurdwara and we are not allowed to click the picture. Bahut sahi bhedbhav hai

“If rules are so strict in Gurdwara, how's he being recorded. I too is big fan of Diljit but we had faced a lot of misbehaviour whenever we visit Bangla Sahib. Not even allowed to sit alone, capturing is another thing but I'm ok with it...but they are so strict that treat non Sikhs like anything. So rules should be rules equal to all..if capturing isn't allowed, it should completely be not allowed,” another user posted on Instagram.

Diljit Dosanjh

Another user added, “I love Diljit and visit Bangla Sahib with my family every month. They do not support clicking pictures or videos. I understand that world works with money and power but how sacred place of worship can also bend their rules and regulations in front of fame and power is something I do not wish to support.”

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh net worth: Check how much the Punjabi singer-actor owns

“Pakandi aur bikau management hai. aam logo ko kuch allowed nai hai aur celebritiyoko sb denge yeh.”

 

Diljit Dosanjh

Another user shared his experience and said, “I have been traumatised for clicking a picture of the fishes and here's a whole video tour of Bangla Sahib.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh faces backlash for filming video inside Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara: ‘Bahot sahi bhedbhav hai’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,742.95
    10:44 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.02%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.10
    10:44 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    13.8 (8.2%)

    Indus Towers share price

    344.90
    10:44 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    10.1 (3.02%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.10
    10:44 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,150.70
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    4.8 (0.42%)

    Coforge share price

    7,681.05
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -61.15 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,385.70
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -98.35 (-6.63%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    920.10
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -62.3 (-6.34%)

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,093.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -271.3 (-6.22%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,315.15
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -59.45 (-4.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.20
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.9 (8.85%)

    Yes Bank share price

    20.95
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    1.55 (7.99%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    933.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    60.85 (6.97%)

    Shriram Finance share price

    3,305.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    213.95 (6.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.