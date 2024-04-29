Diljit Dosanjh invites 6-year-old fan on stage for Bhangra in Vancouver show | WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh made history by selling out the largest-ever Punjabi show outside India during his North American tour, entertaining over 50,000 fans in Vancouver with hit songs and special moments like performing Bhangra with a young fan.
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made history by selling out the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India" during the North American leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’.
