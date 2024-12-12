The CCPCR advised against performing alcohol-themed songs at Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert on December 14, 2024, highlighting the negative impact on children. The advisory also warned against serving alcohol to those under 25 and cautioned about high sound levels that can harm kids.

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued an advisory against promoting alcohol-based songs at the Diljit Dosanjh Live show this week.

“Avoid to perform the songs i.e. Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, Case etc. even with twisted words in which Alcohol, Drugs and Violence are promoted. These songs affect the children of impressionable age (sic)," the advisory said.

The CCPCR released an advisory on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, regarding the Dil-Luminati Concert by Diljit Dosanjh, scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The statement begins with, “It has come to our notice of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) that Sh. Diljit Dosanjh is going to perform in the Live show scheduled for 14.12.2024 at Exhibition Ground, Sector-34, Chandigarh. After going through the representation received by the Commission, the CCPCR has decided to issue the following advisory in best interest of the children (sic)."

The controversy around alcohol-based songs began after the Telangana government sent a legal notice to Diljit Dosanjh, asking him not to perform songs based on drugs, alcohol and violence in the Hyderabad concert.

The notice mentioned his songs, Panchtara and Patiala Peg. Dosanjh criticised the Telangana government notice in an Instagram clip from one of his concerts, saying that when an artist from outside India performs such songs, nobody has any issue.

Apart from refraining from performing alcohol-based songs, the CCPCR has also issued a warning on alcohol consumption by people below 25 years of age.

"Kindly ensure below 25 years youngsters are not served Alcohol which is punishable under JJ Act and other provisions of law," the statement said.

The child rights body has advised that children should not be invited to the stage as volume above 120 decibels will have severe consequences on them.

“As per the World Health Organization's report that adults should not be exposed to sound with a peak sound pressure level above 140db. For children, the level is reduced to 120 db. It is advisable that not invite the children on stage during Live show where peak sound pressure level is above 120db which is harmful for children," the commission stated.