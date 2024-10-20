Diljit Dosanjh makes history as first artist on Billboard Canada cover: Netizens say ’Jeet-ing our dil over and over’

  • Diljit Dosanjh has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian artist to grace the cover of Billboard Canada

Livemint
Published20 Oct 2024, 09:04 AM IST
‘I’d be more happy if…..’ says internet user as Diljit Dosanjh makes history as first artist on Billboard print edition
‘I’d be more happy if…..’ says internet user as Diljit Dosanjh makes history as first artist on Billboard print edition(PTI)

Diljit Dosanjh has made history as the first Indian artist to appear on the cover of Billboard Canada. The special issue will feature exclusive photos and behind-the-scenes content from his Dil-Luminati tour.

Fans can pre-order this limited edition of Billboard individually or as part of a four-cover box set. A surprise edition will also be released in December as part of a global Billboard initiative.

The official Instagram page of Billboard Canada shared the announcement, stating, “Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition.”

“It’s good but I’d be more happy if @sidhu_moosewala is there,” one instagram user commented remembering the late singer.

“PANJAB TE PANJABI HMESHA CHARDI KALA CH,” another commented expressing their happiness on Dosanjh making Punjab proud.

Diljit recently added two extra shows to his Dil-Luminati tour due to high demand. The tour will begin in New Delhi on October 26, 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with an additional performance scheduled for October 27.
Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are already in the Halloween spirit. This year, they dressed up with their kids, Mehr and Guriq, as singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, calling him their “saada Avenger.”

Angad posted a fun video on Instagram, showing the family preparing their look, with turbans being tied and outfits matching Diljit’s concert style. They also grooved to Diljit’s hit song, Vibe.

“PUNJABI AA GAAYE OYE!!! This Halloween, we all dressed up like our superhero... saada Avenger ... @diljitdosanjh. Our treat ❤️,” Angad captioned the post.

Celebrities like Soha Ali Khan Pataudi praised the look, commenting, “Too good!!” Fans were equally excited, calling the idea “precious” and “wonderful.”

The couple recently celebrated their son Guriq’s third birthday with a Spiderman-themed party. The star-studded celebration included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh makes history as first artist on Billboard Canada cover: Netizens say 'Jeet-ing our dil over and over'

      Popular in News

