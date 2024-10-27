Diljit Dosanjh net worth: Check how much the Punjabi singer-actor owns; assets, properties, luxury clothing & more

With a net worth of 172 crore, Diljit Dosanjh is one of India's top artists, recognized for his music, acting, and stylish fashion choices.

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh is touring globally for his Dil-Luminati tour, recently performing in Delhi.
Diljit Dosanjh is touring globally for his Dil-Luminati tour, recently performing in Delhi. (Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh, one of the most loved Punjab singers globally, is currently touring the globe for his Dil-Luminati tour. Last night, on October 26, the celebrated singer performed in Delhi, and for the India leg of his tour, he has shows scheduled in Mumbai and Jaipur among other major cities.

The Dil-Luminati Tour cements Diljit Dosanjh’s place as a true global sensation. It connects with diverse fans and shares Punjabi music and culture on an unprecedented scale. The tour follows his landmark performance at Coachella, making him the first-ever Indian to reach that stage. While he shared the stage with Ed Sheeran at a concert, Diljit also made Australian singer and songwriter, Sia, sing in Punjabi for the song ‘Hass Hass’.

Also Read | Missed Diljit Dosanjh concert? Watch glimpses of Delhi show

Diljit is also known for his fashion sense and has received widespread praise for his acting skills in both Bollywood and Punjabi cinema. With so many feathers in his hat on a global level, let's look into Diljit's net worth.

Diljit Dosanjh: Fee

Recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's ‘Chamkila’, Diljit is one of the highest-paid singer-actors in India.

According to a Koimoi report, he usually charges 4 crore for events such as Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration. However, it is speculated that he was paid much more for Ambanis’ gig.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh concert Day 2 traffic alert! Check which routes to take, avoid

Fans often pay a significant amount to attend regular Diljit Dosanjh concerts. For the Dil-Luminati tour, the starting price of the tickets was 3,999, and went way 20,000 during the pre-sale. While the price for his Coachella concert was just unbelievable; priced as high as 1.14 lakh per person.

For each film, Diljit reportedly charges 4-5 crore, said Lifestyle Asia.

Diljit Dosanjh: Net Worth and Property

According to Financial Express, Diljit Dosanjh has a net worth of around 172 crore.

He owns a flat in California and has a 10–12 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai. Apart from these, Diljit has homes in various countries.

Also Read | Dil-Luminati effect: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal walks ‘last mile for Diljit’

These number have likely been revised after the Amar Singh Chamkila biopic and the Dil-Luminati tour.

Diljit Dosanjh: Fashion marvels

The actor's love for branded items is not unknown to the public; his wardrobe boasts a black wool lamb sweater by Gucci priced at 1.35 lakh, according to Koimoi report. The singer-actor also owns a Balenciaga logo track jacket worth 1.13 lakh.

While his brown gold Versace shoes from The Chain Reaction range cost 68,000, Dijit's Gucci sling bag is worth 59,000, said the report.

Also Read | Dosanjh concert: ED searches in Delhi, Mumbai over illegal sale of tickets

Diljit owns an Amiri purple sweater featuring a teddy bear patch, priced at 83,000, whereas his Misbhv's black jacket with 'Blame It On My Youth' is 82,000. According to Koimoi report, he has a 56,000 Balenciaga beach shirt.

When these items are combined effectively, a complete outfit of Diljit could cost anything between 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh net worth: Check how much the Punjabi singer-actor owns; assets, properties, luxury clothing & more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.