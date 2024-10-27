Diljit Dosanjh net worth: Check how much the Punjabi singer-actor owns; assets, properties, luxury clothing & more

Diljit Dosanjh, one of the most loved Punjab singers globally, is currently touring the globe for his Dil-Luminati tour. Last night, on October 26, the celebrated singer performed in Delhi, and for the India leg of his tour, he has shows scheduled in Mumbai and Jaipur among other major cities.

The Dil-Luminati Tour cements Diljit Dosanjh’s place as a true global sensation. It connects with diverse fans and shares Punjabi music and culture on an unprecedented scale. The tour follows his landmark performance at Coachella, making him the first-ever Indian to reach that stage. While he shared the stage with Ed Sheeran at a concert, Diljit also made Australian singer and songwriter, Sia, sing in Punjabi for the song ‘Hass Hass’.

Also Read | Missed Diljit Dosanjh concert? Watch glimpses of Delhi show

Diljit is also known for his fashion sense and has received widespread praise for his acting skills in both Bollywood and Punjabi cinema. With so many feathers in his hat on a global level, let's look into Diljit's net worth.

Diljit Dosanjh: Fee Recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's ‘Chamkila’, Diljit is one of the highest-paid singer-actors in India.

According to a Koimoi report, he usually charges ₹4 crore for events such as Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration. However, it is speculated that he was paid much more for Ambanis’ gig.

Fans often pay a significant amount to attend regular Diljit Dosanjh concerts. For the Dil-Luminati tour, the starting price of the tickets was ₹3,999, and went way ₹20,000 during the pre-sale. While the price for his Coachella concert was just unbelievable; priced as high as ₹1.14 lakh per person.

For each film, Diljit reportedly charges ₹4-5 crore, said Lifestyle Asia.

Diljit Dosanjh: Net Worth and Property According to Financial Express, Diljit Dosanjh has a net worth of around ₹172 crore.

He owns a flat in California and has a ₹10–12 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai. Apart from these, Diljit has homes in various countries.

These number have likely been revised after the Amar Singh Chamkila biopic and the Dil-Luminati tour.

Diljit Dosanjh: Fashion marvels The actor's love for branded items is not unknown to the public; his wardrobe boasts a black wool lamb sweater by Gucci priced at ₹1.35 lakh, according to Koimoi report. The singer-actor also owns a Balenciaga logo track jacket worth ₹1.13 lakh.

While his brown gold Versace shoes from The Chain Reaction range cost ₹68,000, Dijit's Gucci sling bag is worth ₹59,000, said the report.

Diljit owns an Amiri purple sweater featuring a teddy bear patch, priced at ₹83,000, whereas his Misbhv's black jacket with 'Blame It On My Youth' is ₹82,000. According to Koimoi report, he has a ₹56,000 Balenciaga beach shirt.