Diljit Dosanjh pauses Ahmedabad concert after slipping on stage; fans recollect ‘past fall’ alongside Honey Singh

During his Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit Dosanjh fell on stage in Ahmedabad but quickly recovered and continued performing. Fans reminisced about a similar incident from 2013.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated22 Nov 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh pauses Ahmedabad concert after slipping on stage; fans recollect ‘past fall’ alongside Honey Singh
Diljit Dosanjh pauses Ahmedabad concert after slipping on stage; fans recollect ‘past fall’ alongside Honey Singh

Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts with his Dil-luminati tour across several cities in India. Amid all his electrifying performances, the Ahmedabad concert now holds a special story after the Punjabi singer slipped on stage.

The singer's ‘moment of fall’ has been trending on social media, with many fans recalling a similar incident from 2013, when Diljit fell on the stage while performing alongside Honey Singh.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert ticket sale to start soon, know about pre-sale

What happened at Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert

On November 17, during his Ahmedabad show, Diljit, while performing his hit song, Patiala Peg, was moving around the stage when he lost his footing and slipped. However, he didn’t let it disrupt his performance. He quickly recovered and continued singing.

Shortly after, Diljit paused the background singers and informed the organisers that oil from the pyrotechnics was spilling onto the stage, urging them to stop using them.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh adds Mumbai to Dil-Luminati India Tour: ‘Lao ji finally ho gaya’

He can be heard saying, “Bhai yahan pe fire aap jo chhodte ho, mat chhodo. Tel aata hai yahan. I am okay (Bro, don't use the fire you are using here. There's fuel here).” 

Diljit then gave a thumbs-up to his fans, assured them by saying, "I’m ok," and carried on with the show.

Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Singh's performance

Fans were quickly reminded of a time when Diljit had a fall on stage during a performance with Yo Yo Honey Singh in the early 2010s. The two stars were performing "Lakk 28" when Diljit slipped and fell.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh will stop singing songs about alcohol when…

Drawing from the last incident, Diljit's fans viewed his recent fall as a good omen, recalling that after his 2013 fall, he rose to mainstream success in Indian music and cinema. 

One fan commented, "Jab bhi gira hai, doguna fame mila hai bande ko" (Whenever he has fallen, he has found twice the fame). 

Another fan added, "Last time gira to yaha tak pohocha, ab kaha tak" (Last time he fell, he reached here. Now, how far will he go?)

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-luminati tour

Following his shows in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, Diljit will now perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour

He then has concerts in Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14, a recently added show in Mumbai on December 19. He will wrap up his musical Dil-Luminati Tour in Guwahati on December 29.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh pauses Ahmedabad concert after slipping on stage; fans recollect ‘past fall’ alongside Honey Singh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    332.40
    12:50 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    6.6 (2.03%)

    Adani Power share price

    484.95
    12:50 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (1.85%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,150.30
    12:50 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    35.6 (3.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.00
    12:50 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    253.40
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    5.3 (2.14%)

    Coforge share price

    8,274.40
    12:41 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    64.15 (0.78%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    679.30
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.18%)

    Federal Bank share price

    208.75
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -2.05 (-0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,504.55
    12:40 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -78.45 (-4.96%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    80.00
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.16 (-4.94%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    665.70
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -32 (-4.59%)

    Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

    3,479.95
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -163.5 (-4.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    206.60
    12:41 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    16.2 (8.51%)

    Praj Industries share price

    731.85
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    55.95 (8.28%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    156.80
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    11.75 (8.1%)

    Raymond share price

    1,528.80
    12:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    102.3 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.