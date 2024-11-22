Diljit Dosanjh pauses Ahmedabad concert after slipping on stage; fans recollect ‘past fall’ alongside Honey Singh

Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts with his Dil-luminati tour across several cities in India. Amid all his electrifying performances, the Ahmedabad concert now holds a special story after the Punjabi singer slipped on stage.

The singer's ‘moment of fall’ has been trending on social media, with many fans recalling a similar incident from 2013, when Diljit fell on the stage while performing alongside Honey Singh.

What happened at Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert On November 17, during his Ahmedabad show, Diljit, while performing his hit song, Patiala Peg, was moving around the stage when he lost his footing and slipped. However, he didn’t let it disrupt his performance. He quickly recovered and continued singing.

Shortly after, Diljit paused the background singers and informed the organisers that oil from the pyrotechnics was spilling onto the stage, urging them to stop using them.

He can be heard saying, “Bhai yahan pe fire aap jo chhodte ho, mat chhodo. Tel aata hai yahan. I am okay (Bro, don't use the fire you are using here. There's fuel here).”

Diljit then gave a thumbs-up to his fans, assured them by saying, "I’m ok," and carried on with the show.

Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Singh's performance Fans were quickly reminded of a time when Diljit had a fall on stage during a performance with Yo Yo Honey Singh in the early 2010s. The two stars were performing "Lakk 28" when Diljit slipped and fell.

Drawing from the last incident, Diljit's fans viewed his recent fall as a good omen, recalling that after his 2013 fall, he rose to mainstream success in Indian music and cinema.

One fan commented, "Jab bhi gira hai, doguna fame mila hai bande ko" (Whenever he has fallen, he has found twice the fame).

Another fan added, "Last time gira to yaha tak pohocha, ab kaha tak" (Last time he fell, he reached here. Now, how far will he go?)

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-luminati tour Following his shows in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, Diljit will now perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour.