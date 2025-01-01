Diljit Dosanjh Ludhiana concert: Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts throughout his Dil-luminati India tour, whether through his hit songs or his kid gestures toward fans. On New Year’s Eve, during the Ludhiana concert marking the grand finale of his three-month journey across India, Diljit had a special surprise in store. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diljit Dosanjh brought renowned folk singer and former MP Muhammad Sadiq on stage, delighting the audience as the two performed together. Addressing the crowd, Diljit said, “I'll introduce you to the real OG."

Who is the Muslim singer with Diljit Dosanjh Muhammad Sadiq, who performed alongside Diljit Dosanjh at the Dil-luminati Ludhiana concert, is a name synonymous with Punjabi folk music. Born into a non-practising Muslim family, Muhammad Sadiq revealed in 2012 that he had embraced Sikhism in 2006. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, among the people of Punjab, Sadiq is still widely identified as a Muslim, largely due to his name.

Muhammad Sadiq scripted history after he became the first member of a minuscule minority community to be elected to the Parliament in 2019. A member of the Doom community, a Scheduled Caste, Muhammad Sadiq was elected from the Faridkot reserved constituency. It gets its name from the much-revered Sufi saint Baba Farid, whose compositions are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Diljit Dosanjh began his India tour in Delhi in October last year. He then performed in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. Before heading off to Ludhiana, he held his second-last tour concert in Guwahati on December 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}