Diljit Dosanjh performed in Chandigarh on Saturday as his Dil-Luminati Tour is inching closer to its conclusion on December 29. While expressing happiness about performing in his city, the Punjabi actor took a moment to honour India's newly-crowned youngest world Chess champion, Gukesh Dommaraju.

The singer didn't even shy away from making Allu Arjun's superhit movie Pushpa 2 The Rule's reference in his own way. Diljit Dosanjh's referred to Pushpa 2 The Rule movie and recited its famous dialogue while recreating its iconic hand gesture.

Diljit Dosanjh honours Gukesh in Chandigarh In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Diljit Dosanjh, praised Gukesh for his hard work and dedication from a young age to achieve his dreams.

While dedicating his Chandigarh concert to the world chess champion Gukesh, Diljit Dosanjh said that he is an inspiration for everyone as he decided at a very young age about his goal.

He also shared that while one has to face challenges in life, the one who knows how to deal with them ends up achieving the target.

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history, defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship match.

Gukesh received his FIDE World Championship trophy following his remarkable triumph the subsequent day.

Diljit Dosanjh's twist to Pushpa 2 dialogue As the whole nation is talking about Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office success, Diljit Dosanjh couldn't resist from giving a reference to the movie at his recent concert.

Diljit Dosanjh recited the famous dialogue from the movie and gave a hilarious twist to it for the fans.

Referring to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa movie's famous dialogue “Jhukega Nahi”, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega.”