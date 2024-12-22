Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour has been a hit across the country. Apart from Diljit's blockbuster songs, his outfits are also going viral on social media. From traditional outfits to eye-catching jackets, Diljit has set fashion goals.

In his recent Mumbai concert, Diljit wore a limited-edition racer jacket from the luxury brand Balenciaga, which reportedly cost around $ 12,300 or ₹10.45 lakh.

The oversized jacket has structured leather panels and a blend of textures. The black and yellow jacket has the signature Balenciaga logo on it. Reportedly, only three pieces of the jacket are available across the world.

Along with the dapper jacket, Diljit wore a black T-shirt with a blue graphic print and baggy black jeans. He finished the look with his classic black turban and a pair of sneakers.

Diljit has often been in the news for his hit Dil-Luminati Concert, which began on October 26 in New Delhi. It will end on December 29 in Guwahati. He performed in Mumbai on December 19.

The Punjabi singer recently sparked a controversy after he stated that he would not perform in India anymore due to ‘poor concert infrastructure in India’.

“Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure,” Diljit said in several clips from the Chandigarh show.

However, he clarified his statement through a social media post and said, “Nope... I said CHD ch Venue di Prob. C. So.. jab tak sahi venue nhi mil jata Mai Tab Tak CHD mai Next Show Plan Nhi Karunga.. (I said the problem was with the venue in Chandigarh. So…till the time I get the right venue in Chandigarh, I will not plan another performance in the city). That’s it.”