Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has once again taken the Internet by storm with his latest music video, Don, which features the voice of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The video, unveiled on December 13, quickly captured the attention of fans. It is one of the top trending videos on YouTube, with nearly 6 million views in 4 days.

In the opening moments of Don, Shah Rukh Khan’s powerful voice sets the tone, delivering an inspiring message about success. He reflects on the importance of hard work, blessings and staying at the top, saying that reaching his level is nearly impossible.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh to stop performing in India? Singer deletes post amid backlash

The song focuses on Diljit Dosanjh’s journey and success as he addresses his critics. He conveys that he only answers to his mother, who constantly prays for his achievements.

The music video is not just about his stardom but also shares glimpses of his personal moments, including heartwarming visuals of his mother. A highlight of the viral video is when he introduces his mother to the world, emphasising her role in his life.

The video also features footage of Diljit’s sold-out concerts during his Dil-Luminati tour and his recent appearance on the popular American talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Social media reactions Fans flooded social media with compliments, hailing Diljit as the “new Don”. One user wrote, “He’s the diamond of Punjab, shining brightly and setting new standards.” Another added, “Shah Rukh Khan’s voice won hearts in this masterpiece.”

“The fact that he created this song in a strong Punjabi accent reflects not only his identity but also his roots and pride in his culture,” one user wrote on YouTube. “I get goosebumps every time I hear this song....tears and goosebumps,” another user wrote.