Diljit Dosanjh stays at Oberoi Raj Vilas for Dil-Luminati’s Jaipur leg. Here’s how much a stay costs at this hotel

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram showcased the luxurious Oberoi Raj Vilas resort. He shared glimpses of his lavish welcome and the picturesque location, while fans were curious about the cost of staying at the hotel.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated5 Nov 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Singer Diljit Dosanjh with staff of Oberoi Raj Vilas, Jaipur
Singer Diljit Dosanjh with staff of Oberoi Raj Vilas, Jaipur (Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour reaches Jaipur, the singer flooded his Instagram handle with videos and pictures from the very lavish – Oberoi Raj Vilas.

Diljit gave his followers a glimpse of the welcome he received at the Pink City, the very luxurious welcome at the resort and various picturesque locations at the resort. The singer also posed with a few of the resort's staff members.

While Diljit Dosanjh was enjoying the best of Jaipur, us, like all his other fans wanted to know more about Oberoi Raj Vilas, especially how much would a stay at the luxury hotel would cost.

Let's delve into the details about Oberoi Raj Vilas:

Situated on the outskirts of Jaipur, the Oberoi Raj Vilas is a luxurious retreat that beautifully combines Rajasthani heritage with contemporary elegance.

Set across 32 acres of verdant gardens, the property features traditional architecture, intricately designed arches, and mirror-studded halls that evoke the grandeur of Rajasthan’s royal history.

Since opening in 1997, Oberoi Raj Vilas has redefined luxury hospitality, offering a range of accommodations, from rooms and villas to lavish tents.

Each space thoughtfully integrates Rajasthani design with modern amenities, with many suites featuring private pools, serene gardens, and spa-like bathrooms, creating an idyllic escape for travelers and performers alike.

The hotel also offers several dining options, including its all-day international fine dining space (Surya Mahal) and a seasonal Indian speciality restaurant (Raj Mahal).

It also houses the Rajwada Library Bar; a perfect place for the guests to sip their favourite drink as they challenge a friend to a game of chess.

The hotel’s prime location offers easy access to Jaipur’s iconic sites, such as Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and City Palace.

Here's what a night's stay at Oberoi Raj Vilas will cost you:

According to the official website of Oberoi Raj Vilas, a night at the hotel can cost you anything between 60,000 to 1,75,000.

However, they said, better offers may be available for longer stays. Offers from hotel booking applications may also help get you a better deal.

Screengrab from Oberoi Raj Vilas official website

Here's a glimpse of the Oberoi Raj Vilas through Diljit Dosanjh’s lens:

Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October.

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh stays at Oberoi Raj Vilas for Dil-Luminati’s Jaipur leg. Here’s how much a stay costs at this hotel

