Diljit Dosanjh stops concert midway to pay tribute to Ratan Tata, ‘If there is one thing we can learn from his life…’

Arshdeep Kaur
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh pauses Europe concert midway to pay tribute to Ratan Tata
Diljit Dosanjh pauses Europe concert midway to pay tribute to Ratan Tata(Instagram)

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday stopped his live show in Europe midway to pay tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata after learning about his demise. 

In the video shared by his team on Instagram, Diljit can be heard saying he wanted to pay his respects to the late industrialist and felt it was important for him to do so.

In Punjabi, he said, “You all know about Ratan Tata. He has passed away. This is my small tribute to him. Today, I feel it is important to take his name because in his life, he has always worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I have never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone.”

Diljit added, “He has always worked hard in his life, did good work, was helpful. This is life…this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positive, be helpful and live life to its fullest.”

Watch Diljit Dosanjh's tribute video here:

Ratan Tata died at 86 on the night of October 9, leaving behind a long legacy. The Maharashtra government, on October 10, declared one day of mourning in his honour.

His mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3:30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their last respects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on Ratan Tata's death, sharing an old picture of them on social media. Modi called him “a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.”

Tributes have poured in from people across fields and generations for the corporate titan, known as much for his philanthropy as for his business acumen.

Ratan Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital just a few days ago. He passed away at the hospital.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh stops concert midway to pay tribute to Ratan Tata, ‘If there is one thing we can learn from his life…’

