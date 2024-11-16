Diljit Dosanjh sweeps netizens with his heartwarming reaction for a weeping fan: ‘It’s ok to cry…’

Diljit Dosanjh has once again won hearts, this time, for supporting a girl who was trolled for crying at his concert. He reassured fans about the importance of expressing feelings and acknowledged women's strength.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 Nov 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh sweeps netizens with his heart warming reaction for a weeping fan: ‘It’s ok to cry…'
Diljit Dosanjh sweeps netizens with his heart warming reaction for a weeping fan: ‘It’s ok to cry…’

Diljit Dosanjh has already moved several fans with his music. He won hearts again, this time, for taking a girls' side who was trolled for crying at the Jaipur leg of the Dil-luminati tour.

“It's ok, it's ok to cry. Music is an emotion,” the Punjabi singer's voice was heard in the background of the video montage, as it showcased several women who attended Diljit's concert, weeping.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh stays at Oberoi Raj Vilas in Jaipur. How much does the stay costs

Dosanjh posted the clip on his Instagram account early morning on Saturday, consoling fans that it was okay to get emotional. "A woman who knows her worth doesn’t need validation—she shines bright enough to light her own way. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," read the video's caption.

‘Myself have cried several times…’

The ‘Lover’ fame then continued in Punjabi, "There is smile, dance, bhangra, gidda and even crying in it. I myself have cried several times after listening to music. Only those people who have emotions can cry. I got you, don't you worry about that. No one should stop a girl. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."

Also Read | Going solo with Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit also told the crowd, "Inna da apmaan karrahe ho, tussi desh di beti da apmaan karrae ho, main tenu das diya gal (You are insulting her, you are insulting the daughter of the country, I'm telling you)."

Fans go gaga over Diljit's gesture

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, "An artist taking a stand for his fan. What a man!"

Another wrote, “Such a beautiful human! He came across the memes. Let the beautiful girl live in peace without trolling her for being vulnerable.”

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh concert in Delhi: Fans left fuming over ‘terrible arrangements’

Meanwhile, some other fans took a different stance, and commented that the Punjabi singer was supporting only the women who earned. “Kama rahi, tabhi toh enjoy kar pa rahi,” (The women are earning, which is why they are able to enjoy) wrote one Instagrammer.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh has been touring across India for five nights, and has performed at three venues so far, each one, a massive hit. Seven of his shows from the Dil-luminati tour remain:

Ahmedabad: November 17, 2024

Lucknow: November 22, 2024

Pune: November 24, 2024

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh’s India tour kicks off amid fake ticket scam, fans denied entry

Kolkata: November 30, 2024

Bengaluru: December 6, 2024

Indore: December 8, 2024

Chandigarh: December 14, 2024

Guwahati: December 29, 2024

 

Key Takeaways
  • Emotional expression is a natural part of the human experience.
  • Support from public figures can empower individuals facing societal pressure.
  • Women’s independence and emotional well-being should be celebrated and respected.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiljit Dosanjh sweeps netizens with his heartwarming reaction for a weeping fan: ‘It’s ok to cry…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.