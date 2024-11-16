Diljit Dosanjh sweeps netizens with his heartwarming reaction for a weeping fan: ‘It’s ok to cry…’

Diljit Dosanjh has already moved several fans with his music. He won hearts again, this time, for taking a girls' side who was trolled for crying at the Jaipur leg of the Dil-luminati tour.
“It's ok, it's ok to cry. Music is an emotion,” the Punjabi singer's voice was heard in the background of the video montage, as it showcased several women who attended Diljit's concert, weeping.
Dosanjh posted the clip on his Instagram account early morning on Saturday, consoling fans that it was okay to get emotional. "A woman who knows her worth doesn’t need validation—she shines bright enough to light her own way. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," read the video's caption.
The ‘Lover’ fame then continued in Punjabi, "There is smile, dance, bhangra, gidda and even crying in it. I myself have cried several times after listening to music. Only those people who have emotions can cry. I got you, don't you worry about that. No one should stop a girl. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."
Diljit also told the crowd, "Inna da apmaan karrahe ho, tussi desh di beti da apmaan karrae ho, main tenu das diya gal (You are insulting her, you are insulting the daughter of the country, I'm telling you)."
Reacting to the video, one fan commented, "An artist taking a stand for his fan. What a man!"
Another wrote, “Such a beautiful human! He came across the memes. Let the beautiful girl live in peace without trolling her for being vulnerable.”
Meanwhile, some other fans took a different stance, and commented that the Punjabi singer was supporting only the women who earned. “Kama rahi, tabhi toh enjoy kar pa rahi,” (The women are earning, which is why they are able to enjoy) wrote one Instagrammer.
Diljit Dosanjh has been touring across India for five nights, and has performed at three venues so far, each one, a massive hit. Seven of his shows from the Dil-luminati tour remain:
Ahmedabad: November 17, 2024
Lucknow: November 22, 2024
Pune: November 24, 2024
Kolkata: November 30, 2024
Bengaluru: December 6, 2024
Indore: December 8, 2024
Chandigarh: December 14, 2024
Guwahati: December 29, 2024
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess