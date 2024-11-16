Diljit Dosanjh has once again won hearts, this time, for supporting a girl who was trolled for crying at his concert. He reassured fans about the importance of expressing feelings and acknowledged women's strength.

Diljit Dosanjh has already moved several fans with his music. He won hearts again, this time, for taking a girls' side who was trolled for crying at the Jaipur leg of the Dil-luminati tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It's ok, it's ok to cry. Music is an emotion," the Punjabi singer's voice was heard in the background of the video montage, as it showcased several women who attended Diljit's concert, weeping.

Dosanjh posted the clip on his Instagram account early morning on Saturday, consoling fans that it was okay to get emotional. "A woman who knows her worth doesn’t need validation—she shines bright enough to light her own way. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," read the video's caption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Myself have cried several times…’ The ‘Lover’ fame then continued in Punjabi, "There is smile, dance, bhangra, gidda and even crying in it. I myself have cried several times after listening to music. Only those people who have emotions can cry. I got you, don't you worry about that. No one should stop a girl. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."

Diljit also told the crowd, "Inna da apmaan karrahe ho, tussi desh di beti da apmaan karrae ho, main tenu das diya gal (You are insulting her, you are insulting the daughter of the country, I'm telling you)."

Fans go gaga over Diljit's gesture Reacting to the video, one fan commented, "An artist taking a stand for his fan. What a man!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, “Such a beautiful human! He came across the memes. Let the beautiful girl live in peace without trolling her for being vulnerable."

Meanwhile, some other fans took a different stance, and commented that the Punjabi singer was supporting only the women who earned. “Kama rahi, tabhi toh enjoy kar pa rahi," (The women are earning, which is why they are able to enjoy) wrote one Instagrammer.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati tour Diljit Dosanjh has been touring across India for five nights, and has performed at three venues so far, each one, a massive hit. Seven of his shows from the Dil-luminati tour remain: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahmedabad: November 17, 2024

Lucknow: November 22, 2024

Pune: November 24, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata: November 30, 2024

Bengaluru: December 6, 2024

Indore: December 8, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh: December 14, 2024

Guwahati: December 29, 2024