Diljit Dosanjh teaches Punjabi to Jimmy Fallon ahead of historic show debut; netizens say ‘legends together’ | Watch

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Falcon a short video of the two was released on social media.

Livemint
First Published11:39 AM IST
Screenshot of the video of Jimmy Fallon and Diljit Dosanjh ahead of the release of The Tonight Show featuring the Punjabi singer
Screenshot of the video of Jimmy Fallon and Diljit Dosanjh ahead of the release of The Tonight Show featuring the Punjabi singer

Punjabi singer and a global sensation, Diljit Dosanjh was recently caught teaching a few Punjabi words to American comedian and television host, Jimmy Fallon. Ahead of Dosanjh's debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Falcon, a small fun video of the two was released on social media. In the video, the American TV show host tried to spell a few Punjabi terms.

After a failed attempt, Jimmy Fallon managed to clearly pronounce ‘Sat Sri Akal’, which is used to greet people in Punjabi. The video received massive response on social media with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra reacting on the post.

“It’s the Oye for me,” commented Priyanka Chopra on the Instagram post.

“Seeing Punjabi continuously promoted on international platforms is so heart warming,” wrote another social media user on the post.

With reference to Diljit Dosanjh's mediocre English fluency, another user commented, “We were wondering how would Diljit speak English there and here he taught Jimmy to speak panjabi.”

“Only star who can teach punjabi to Hollywood,” wrote another user. 

“You amplified an entire community and culture today @jimmyfallon appreciate you allowing our brother @diljitdosanjh to share the gift he has been giving us for the past 20 years, with the entire world,” read another comment.

“You can either— sit and wonder how you fit in and learn English OR you go there and teach them Punjabi,” wrote another Instagram user. 

An Instagram user called it the “Most amazing collaboration ever”.

“Everytime you think it can’t get bigger than this, this man prove us wrong! @diljitdosanjh is the undisputed king and @sonalisingh is the force,” wrote another X user. 

“Is there something this man can’t do ??”

Few days ago, the Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared photos from the show on his Instagram account. Over the past few years, Diljit has garnered worldwide popularity with his songs, and his behavour. In April, he became the first Indian to perform at  Vancouver's BC Place stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour. 

 

