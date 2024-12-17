Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour which began on October 26 in New Delhi. It will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. His next stop is Mumbai where he will perform on December 19.

Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh appeared to backtrack on Tuesday after insisting that he would not perform in India until there was ‘proper infrastructure’ for live concerts. He also posted a note on social media clarifying his remarks — before deleting it minutes later. The incident came less than a day after Dosanjh criticised online trolls as ‘idle’ naysayers who “won’t stop" finding fault with everything. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dosanjh had sparked debate earlier this month after videos showed the singer expressing frustration with the ‘poor concert infrastructure in India’. He also insisted that he did not want to perform in the country until the situation improved.

“Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure," multiple clips from the Chandigarh show showed him saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour which began on October 26 in New Delhi. It will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. His next stop is Mumbai where he will perform on December 19.

"Nope... I said CHD ch Venue di Prob. C. So.. jab tak sahi venue nhi mil jata Mai Tab Tak CHD mai Next Show Plan Nhi Karunga.. (I said the problem was with the venue in Chandigarh. So…till the time I get the right venue in Chandigarh, I will not plan another performance in the city). That’s it," he explained.

The message was deleted soon after it was posted — with no additional clarifications. The singer however continued to post travel and other updates via his social media handles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}