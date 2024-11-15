Diljit Dosanjh will take the stage in Hyderabad today as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. However, the Telangana government has asked him not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence. Check out which of his popular songs won’t make the cut tonight.

Diljit Dosanjh concert in Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Hyderabad on Friday as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which covers 10 Indian cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After lighting up Delhi and Jaipur with his electrifying performances, the Punjabi singer is all set to perform his biggest hits in Hyderabad.

However, Diljeet fans in Hyderabad may miss out on some of his chart-topping songs. Here's why–the Telangana government has issued a notice directing Dilji not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence, which might put a slight damper on the night's playlist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diljit Dosanjh's famous songs promoting violence, alcohol and drugs As Diljit Dosanjh prepares to take the stage in Hyderabad today, here is a list of his popular songs that are likely to be left out, as their lyrics promote alcohol, drug usage and violence.

According to an Indian Express report, the notice was issued after a Chandigarh resident, Panditrao Dharaenavar, wrote to the Telangana government about the matter. The representation by Dharaenavar refers to the three songs mentioned below.

5 Taara The song was released as a part of Diljit Dosanjh and Akhil's album, Do Gabru. The lines of his songs express his frustration and also mention the singer drinking at a five-star liquor store. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Case Diljit Dosanjh's song ‘Case’ was released last year as part of his album Ghost. Raj Ranjodh wrote the lyrics of the song. A part of the song depicts a situation where opium is found in a pocket.

Patiala Peg The song has been written to express a sense of regret and forgetfulness. In one part of the song, the singer admits that the solution to forget the situation is to drink a Patiala (large) peg.

Apart from the three songs, Diljit Dosanjh's other famous song, ‘Panga,’ references drugs, alcohol, and violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati Tour in Hyderabad Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform a concert at 7 pm on Friday at GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road, Hyderabad.

The Punjabi singer arrived in Hyderabad a couple of days back for his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati tour and was spotted by shutterbugs visiting different locations in the city. He visited the iconic Charminar in the early morning, visited the Falaknuma Palace, offered prayers at Shiva Temple, and sought blessings at a gurdwara before his concert in the city.

The Punjabi singer, who enjoys a massive fan following in India and abroad, commenced his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in India in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}