Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert tickets price ₹15- ₹20k; netizens ask, ‘In this economy..in this country?’

Diljit Dosanjh's concert tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday. Public ticket sales began at 1 pm on Thursday and were quickly exhausted.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the expensive ticket prices of Dosanjh's concert. The least expensive ticket for the Dil-Luminati India Tour was priced at ₹1499 for the Silver Area. Tickets for the Golden Area were sold in different phases at ₹3999, ₹4999, and ₹5999.

Fan pit tickets, which included Early Bird Discounts for those who purchased early, were priced at ₹9999 and ₹12999. In Delhi, only two ticket categories were offered: Gold (Phase 3) at ₹12,999 and Fan Pit at ₹19,999.

Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head of Saregama India Ltd. and organiser of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert told NDTV, “We’ve already sold 1.5 lakh tickets. We are bound by venue limitations, and while there is enormous demand, due to the rules, regulations, and venue capacities, we’re expecting around 2 lakh people across 10 venues.”

Netizens reaction Reactions flooded social media platforms like Twitter, where fans shared their frustration, disappointment, and humour. In a post on Instagram, social media influencer Saumya Sahni said, "I might regret saying this later, but I absolutely have to ki ek Indian artiste ka koi haq nahi banta ki woh 20-25 hazar rupaye ek concert ke charge kare jab woh six cities play kar rahe hai. Woh teen sets play kar sakte hai. Kyunki aapke core audience ke paas paisa nahi hai, employment nahi hai, ek bohut hi limited means of entertainment hai. Bohot hi kam artistes hai joh iss desh ke liye, unki language mein perform kar pate hain. Aur uske baad ek middle-class insaan ka koi access nahi hai us artiste tak. (I might regret saying this later, but I have to express that no Indian artist has the right to charge ₹20,000-25,000 per concert when they are performing in just six cities. They could perform three sets. The core audience often lacks financial means, employment, and limited entertainment options. Very few artists can perform in their own language for this country. After that, a middle-class person has no access to these artists.)

She added, “ ₹15K for a concert? In this economy???? In this country?”

In a post on X, a user wrote, “Insane Craze for #DiljitDosanjh Concert. 🙄Tickets sold out in a minute. Cricket World Cup K Din Yaad aa gaye.”

Another one wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh, this is so wrong. I was playing the Fastest Finger First game, and all the general booking tickets were sold out by 12:59 PM. Please also add more venues if possible.😭😭Gareeba da bhala krdo . mohabbat dono side to hunde a 😭🙏”

Diljit Dosanjh's tour will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 and will cover 10 Indian cities over two months. The tour will also include stops in Hyderabad (November 15), Ahmedabad (November 17), Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bangalore (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).