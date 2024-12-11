Punjabi superstar singer Diljit Dosanjh has been busy with his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour. Several controversies came to the limelight during his concerts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent case, one of Dosanjh’s fans, who recently attended his Bengaluru show, claimed that she was criticised for her short dress. Identified as Muskan Madaan, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, revealing what happened during Diljit’s show.

She stated that her friend's friends very critical of her outfit and made her feel uncomfortable. She also stated that they kept talking about her sartorial choice for the night.

“I attended Dilji’s concert, which was the best concert but with the worst people. Some of them were the people that I have known through mutual friends. So, we were in the same group. As soon as I entered, they made me feel really uncomfortable. The way they greeted me, the way they were looking at me. Then I heard a conversation of them talking about how short my dress was. At first, I was like, I might be wrong, let’s just enjoy the concert and then I think about it. When I was getting my pictures clicked, I was confirmed – yeah, this is it. They were really talking about my short dress," she said.

"I don't have a problem with it. I was carrying it really confidently. My parents don't have a problem with me wearing a short dress. Why do you have a problem, man? These people have degrees. They work in corporate. They live in Bengaluru. Education can't guarantee the literacy," she added.

On 6 December, Dosanjh performed in Bengaluru as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour. He started his concert last month in Delhi and has performed in multiple cities ever since including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and Indore.