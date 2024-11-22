Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert show ticket booking to start soon! Pre-sale bonus available for these cardholders

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will visit Mumbai, with ticket booking starting on November 22. Pre-sales for HSBC card holders begin at 2 pm, while general sales start at 5 pm. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly due to high demand.

Updated22 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh (HT_PRINT)

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will finally come to Mumbai. The organisers confirmed this a few days ago. Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert ticket booking will go live on Friday afternoon. There will also be pre-sales for particular HSBC bank card holders.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh falls on stage during Ahmedabad concert—what happened next…

Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai date

The Mumbai concert will take place on December 19 at 7 p.m. The location of Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show has yet to be released.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert ticket booking pre sales

The Punjabi singer's Mumbai concert tickets will be available for booking on Friday, November 22. The pre-sale booking for the Dil-Luminati Tour Mumbai show will start at 2 pm and end at 5 pm today.

Only HSBC cardholders would be able to participate in Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert ticket booking pre-sale.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh defends emotional fans, says ‘It’s okay to cry…’

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert ticket sale

The general sale for the much-awaited show will begin at 5 pm today. Where people with any bank's credit or debit card can book tickets. Based on past experience, Diljit Dosanjh's concert tickets are likely to be sold-out within minutes, hence pre-sales is a good opportunity for his fans to bag a confirm ticket for the show.

The singer had belatedly added the Mumbai show to his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour after the city was initially absent from the list of cities. As his fans in the Maximum City (and nearby) rejoice, the sale of tickets for the show goes live on Friday (November 22).

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh concert in Delhi: Fans left fuming over ‘terrible arrangements’

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour began in India from Delhi on October 26, 2024. The globally famous singer has also performed in other cities like Ahmedabad and Hyderbad as part of his India tour which is set to take place in at least 11 cities. The tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29, 2024. As of now the singer is yet to hold shows cities like Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Indore, Mumbai, etc. Given the tremendous response to the show, Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati's India edition became one of the biggest grossing concert tours in India.

      Popular in News

