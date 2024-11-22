Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will visit Mumbai, with ticket booking starting on November 22. Pre-sales for HSBC card holders begin at 2 pm, while general sales start at 5 pm. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly due to high demand.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will finally come to Mumbai. The organisers confirmed this a few days ago. Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert ticket booking will go live on Friday afternoon. There will also be pre-sales for particular HSBC bank card holders.

Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai date The Mumbai concert will take place on December 19 at 7 p.m. The location of Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show has yet to be released.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert ticket booking pre sales The Punjabi singer's Mumbai concert tickets will be available for booking on Friday, November 22. The pre-sale booking for the Dil-Luminati Tour Mumbai show will start at 2 pm and end at 5 pm today.

Only HSBC cardholders would be able to participate in Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert ticket booking pre-sale.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert ticket sale The general sale for the much-awaited show will begin at 5 pm today. Where people with any bank's credit or debit card can book tickets. Based on past experience, Diljit Dosanjh's concert tickets are likely to be sold-out within minutes, hence pre-sales is a good opportunity for his fans to bag a confirm ticket for the show.

The singer had belatedly added the Mumbai show to his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour after the city was initially absent from the list of cities.

