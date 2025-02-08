Diljit Dosanjh’s new song ’Tension’ faces criticism for ’bad lyrics’, netizens say: ‘ChatGPT make more sensible songs’

Punjabi superstar singer Diljit Dosanjh is again in the news for his new song 'Tension Mitra Nu Hai Ni' and following this, a section of the internet has criticised the song saying that Diljit makes tracks for children, reported Hindustan Times.

The release of Diljit's new song comes just a month after he concluded his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Ludhiana on December 31. The Punjabi rockstar also performed in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Guwahati among other cities across India. The Ludhiana concert was added as a last-minute stop as part of the Dil-Luminati India Tour, which was earlier scheduled to end in Guwahati on December 29.

Here's the new song:

After the release of the song, few fans of Diljit were not happy.

Here are a few reactions: An Instagram user, Brown Munde TV, shared the video of the new song. The words on the video read, "Bro, make songs for 12-year-old kids." The caption read, “Why is he jumping like this? Come on, bro, you’re 41.”

Reacting to the post, a person said, "What average lyrics are these." A comment read, "Spare me. Your silly jokes are better than this song." Another person wrote, “Chatgpt make more sensible songs.”

While few fans supported Diljit.

"The music is great and fun. Why this criticism?" asked a fan.

"Never been to music shows of Diljit that much, but this guy represents Punjab through his art," wrote a person.

"Man loves his culture from every atom of his body. He makes me proud when he represents Punjabi people," read a comment.

"It’s true that with success comes lots of jealousy from mediocre people!" commented another fan.

Diljit's upcoming films: Diljit will be seen in several films including Border 2. The film will also star Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh.

According to details, Border 2 is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 23, 2026.

In other projects, Diljit's much-awaited film Panjab '95, which was scheduled to release worldwide except India on February 7, has been delayed.