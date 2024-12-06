Diljit Dosanjh has done it again! In Bengaluru, the Punjabi pop sensation went straight from the airport to the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe to savour the local delicacies, much like he has done in every Indian city during his Dil-Luminati India Tour.

The singer indulged in the cafe's signature ghee podi idli and dosa and ended his meal with a strong cup of filter coffee. He enjoyed the staple South Indian delicacy from the comfort of his car.

Watch video here:

Dil-Luminati concert Bengaluru Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at the NICE grounds in Madavara today, Friday.

The concert, a highlight of his ten-city tour across India, promises to be an electrifying spectacle. Event organisers have announced that the venue gates will open at 4 pm, and the performance is set to begin sometime between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Attendees are advised to arrive early to claim their spots and avoid delays due to the expected large crowds. The concert is scheduled to end by 11 pm.

Dil-Luminati concert Mumbai The public's tremendous response to the Dil-Luminati India Tour has prompted the singer to add a Mumbai show.

In a social media post, Dijit announced that Dil-Luminati India Tour's Mumbai show will be held on December 19. The tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show went live on November 22.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in India Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour kicked off on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Before the launch of his India tour, Diljit Dosanjh created ripples across the world with his Dil-Luminati Tour in the US, Canada, and Europe.

As part of his tour, Diljit Dosanjh will cover 11 cities across India, including Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati, etc. His tour in India received an overwhelming response. Most of the tickets for his shows were sold out within minutes.