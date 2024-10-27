Dil-Luminati effect: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gets stuck in traffic, walks ‘last mile for Diljit Dosanjh’

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared on Instagram how he opted to walk through traffic to attend Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi on Saturday, Octobre 26.

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato opted to walk on road after being stuck at the traffic for hours before Diljit Dosanjh's Dilluminati concert.
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato opted to walk on road after being stuck at the traffic for hours before Diljit Dosanjh’s Dilluminati concert.

Global sensation Diljit Dosanjh performed the first concert as part of his ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour in India on October 26, and the fans went gaga about it. Driven by the enthusiasm to attend Dosanjh's concert, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ditched his car and chose to walk the ‘last mile’ to reach JLN Stadium to attend the concert on Saturday.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the video of traffic and the first thing he spotted after reaching JLN Stadium to attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

Screenshot of the video shared by Deepinder Goyal on Instagram before Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi.

Goyal shared a glimpse of the chaotic Delhi traffic as he waited to reach JLN Stadium on time to attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Goyal had presumably shot the video while he walking through Delhi traffic.

“Walking the last mile to the JLN stadium for Diljit. Sooooo much traffic,” Deepinder Goyal wrote on his Instagram story of Delhi's chaotic traffic.

Within minutes, he shared another photo of a sign board mentioning a list of prohibited items inside the concert to convey that he had finally reached his destination.

Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 kicks off 

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 in Delhi with style after he made a grand entry and captivated the crowd with an energetic performance on Saturday.

Dosanjh's electrifying performance began with his powerful message:"O, ki haal Dilli walo!!!"

The second show of Diljit Dosanjh's concert will be held on Sunday in the national capital. Dosanjh enthtralld the audience after performing some of his all-time hit songs including "Lover", "5 Taara", "Do You Know", "Ikk Kudi" from "Udta Punjab", and many more.

“It's an amazing vibe, and people have been waiting for the last half hour, so the craze is full-on. And as he said 'Punjabi aa gaye oye', it really felt like he's come back home. We're enjoying it,” PTI quoted a fan who attended the concert on Saturday.

Like his previous appearances, Dosanjh was dressed in an all-black outfit, including a black turban and sunglasses. He began his show by waving the national flag and saluting in front of the tricolour, which drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Addressing his fans, Dosanjh, 40, said, "O, ki haal Dilli walo? (How are you people in Delhi?)" The crowd responded with a massive roar.

"Delhi, we had a full house, sold out. We got permission only for this much, otherwise, we would have done it for three days in a row with a stage at the centre. Thank you guys, appreciate," he said.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDil-Luminati effect: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gets stuck in traffic, walks ‘last mile for Diljit Dosanjh’

