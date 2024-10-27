Dil-luminati tour: Singles at Diljit Dosanjh concert in Delhi get free water bottles; ‘Jeevansathi pe aa gaye hote toh…’

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published27 Oct 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh's first concert of his ‘Dil-luminati’ tour, garnered special attention from the Delhi police, prompting them to issue a traffic advisory as millions of fans flooded the streets. But what drew more attention, were the 'singles' at the concert, who got free water bottles from a matrimonial website.

While Diljit fans eagerly waited to enter the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi yesterday, volunteers from Jeevansathi.com, a matrimonial website, were spotted distributing bottled water to single attendees outside the venue.

‘Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana’

Donning a white-t shirt, with the phrase “Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana” (Give water bottles to the singles), the volunteers fulfilled their motto, handing out water bottles. The matrimonial website's marketing move did not stop right there.

Taking a dig at how singles missed finding a partner for themselves, the matrimonial website's bottles had a special message. The message read, “Jeevansathi pe aa gaye hote toh aaj ye bottle nahi uska haath pakda hota,” which roughly translates to, “Had you joined Jeevansathi, you’d be holding hands instead of this bottle.”

Several users quickly took to social media platform X to post photos of the water bottles, which have gone viral.

Sunday's show is the last one for Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati tour in Delhi. From here the Punjabi Singer is scheduled to carry on his tours in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's concert on October 26, the Enforcement Directorate conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Bangalore in relation to illegal sale of tickets for both the Punjabi singer's concert and Coldplay's ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’.

Both the concerts witnessed a mad rush for the tickets, following their announcement in September, and reselling of tickets at exorbitant prices took centre stage. Till date, ED has seized several mobile phones, laptops, and sim cards to investigate the illegal sale of concert tickets.

 

 

 

 

