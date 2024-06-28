Dinosaurs playing cricket: We asked WhatsApp Meta AI to create photos; here are the images

WhatsApp Meta AI's creations range from cricket-playing dinosaurs to IPL matches with human spectators. The AI's interpretations can be amusing and surprising, showcasing its capabilities.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated04:48 PM IST
Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by WhatsApp Meta AI
Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by WhatsApp Meta AI(LiveMint/Sounak Mukhopadhyay)

Have you found a small bluish circle hovering on your WhatsApp chats? Well, we were curious about it as well. When we clicked it, we saw it was Meta AI, willing to create lots of innovative content. So, we asked Meta AI to imagine dinosaurs playing cricket. You may find the output images hilarious, crazy or even authentic. But, you must admit that all of these are unique.

According to the official description, Meta AI, built on Meta's advanced Llama 3 model, is an intelligent assistant capable of complex reasoning, following instructions, visualising ideas, and solving nuanced problems.

Meta AI is now available in Meta's apps and at meta.ai, where users can learn more, imagine anything, and complete more tasks.

Let's find out what Meta AI generated for us. The first one was rather a generic one. We must admit that, even by dinosaur standards, it is wrong to have the stumps in the middle of the pitch.

Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by Meta AI on the first attempt

We decided to be more specific in the second prompt. We wanted the dinosaurs in the Indian jersey. Meta AI did well while working on the pads. But, you'll admit that this looks more like a football jersey.

Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by Meta AI on the second attempt

As we took offence by the half-pants, we asked for full pants in the next prompt. We can't say it didn't follow our instructions even though it was naive of us to assume that the shirts would be included. Also, the dinosaurs suddenly looked like our neighbours.

Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by Meta AI on the third attempt

“Where are the shirts?” we wondered. Meta's artificial intelligence obliged. This was the closest interpretation of a cricket jersey. The eye colour matched with the shirt's. But, we didn't complain.

Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by Meta AI on the fourth attempt

We wanted our Indian jersey back. And, wow! Meta AI delivered like how!

Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by Meta AI on the fifth attempt

Since Meta AI already did a pretty good job of creating a dinosaur playing cricket in an Indian cricket jersey, we wanted to push the envelope. We wanted our Grand Old planet-mates to play the IPL. Even artificial intelligence seemed biased in favour of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). See the most prominent colour standing in front.

Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by Meta AI on the sixth attempt

Well, we wanted spectators this time. Meta AI delivered. But, to be honest, it looked more like a mini football game being played by giants, with modern homo sapiens cheering for them.

Dinosaurs playing cricket, as imagined by Meta AI on the final attempt

We gave in by this time.

