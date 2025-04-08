Dire wolves extinction over: Check cultural significance of these symbols of ’courage’

After nearly 12,500 years, scientists at Colossal Biosciences have revived the extinct dire wolf through genetic engineering. Its revival has been called the “world’s first de-extinction”.

Announcing the birth of three dire wolves – Romulus, Remus and Khaleesi, Colossal Biosciences said these resurrected wolf pups are six months old but measure nearly four feet and weigh over 36 kg.

Distinctive traits of the dire wolf include light, thick fur and muscular jaws, while they are also much larger than grey wolves – the dire wolf’s closest living relative used for their de-extinction.

Now that the dire wolves are more than just a part of the HBO hit series Game of Thrones let's delve into their cultural and symbolic significance:

Cultural significance of Dire Wolf The dire wolves were large and powerful predators that lived during the Ice Age. After fossil discoveries, particularly at the La Brea Tar Pits, they were linked to prehistoric life in North America.

They are a symbol of strength, courage, and the untamed natural world.

The dire wolf holds spiritual and ecological significance for indigenous nations like the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation (MHA Nation). These once-extinct species represent a connection to their ancestors and the balance of nature.

The dire wolf carries the “echoes of their ancestors, their wisdom, and their connection to the wild.” For the MHA nations, its return represents a “return of an ancient spirit to the world.”

These nations view the dire wolf's potential presence on their lands as a reminder of their responsibility as stewards of the Earth and the delicate balance of life. Its return could symbolize a reawakening of this responsibility.

Even before its popularisation in fiction, the name "dire wolf" itself suggests a creature of formidable power and a connection to the untamed wilderness.

In some interpretations, like the Grateful Dead's song "Dire Wolf," it can symbolize danger or even the devil.

George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series and its television adaptation, Game of Thrones, have significantly amplified the dire wolf's cultural footprint.

In this fictional world, dire wolves are closely linked to House Stark, serving as their sigil and loyal companions to the Stark children.

