AP Dhillon has criticised inflated ticket sales on The Ranveer Show, calling it a ‘dirty game’ that harms fans. The Canadian rapper urges artists to prioritise fans and avoid such marketing tactics, hinting at tensions with Diljit Dosanjh.

AP Dhillon has spoken about the issue of inflated ticket sales during his appearance on The Ranveer Show, addressing a controversy that has sparked discussions on social media. The singer criticised the growing trend of concerts, including Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour, reportedly selling out within seconds, calling it a “dirty game" that unfairly impacts fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AP Dhillon argues that the claim of shows selling out in seconds is often misleading as tickets are pre-sold to promoters who later sell them at higher prices. During the YouTube podcast, he expresses concern that fans have no option but to purchase tickets at inflated rates.

He feels it is disrespectful to fans. He mentions that, while many artists indulge in this practice as a marketing tactic, he has personally decided against it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For any show claiming to be sold out, I can still get you 2,000 tickets today or tomorrow. People are treating music like a business game, which has taken away its joy," the Canadian rapper says in the interview.

Although AP has not directly named any specific artist, he emphasises that artists at higher levels of fame should avoid such tactics as they ultimately hurt their relationship with fans. He adds that people will eventually realise how the system is manipulated. He has urged artists to prioritise their fans over short-term gains.

AP Dhillon’s rumoured feud with Diljit Dosanjh The comments have gained attention because of AP’s rumoured feud with Diljit Dosanjh. The Dil-Luminati Tour, which began in Gurgaon in October, has reportedly seen a massive fan frenzy, with tickets selling out instantly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, during a concert, Diljit addressed this issue, claiming he had no control over ticket sales and that his fan base was a result of years of hard work on his music.