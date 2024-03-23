‘Disgusting, cringey…’: Holi celebration inside Delhi Metro sparks outrage; netizens clamour for punishment
Controversial Holi celebration video in metro causes uproar, leading to calls for action. DMRC has previously reminded commuters to refrain from offensive, indecent activities.
Delhi Metro commuters made headlines yet again on Saturday as a Holi celebration video went viral for all the wrong reasons. The latest clip features two women applying coloured powder to each others faces as they sit on the floor in increasingly intimate postures. Netizens have since dubbed the footage ‘disgusting’ and ‘cringe-y’ with many calling strict action.