Controversial Holi celebration video in metro causes uproar, leading to calls for action. DMRC has previously reminded commuters to refrain from offensive, indecent activities.

Delhi Metro commuters made headlines yet again on Saturday as a Holi celebration video went viral for all the wrong reasons. The latest clip features two women applying coloured powder to each others faces as they sit on the floor in increasingly intimate postures. Netizens have since dubbed the footage 'disgusting' and 'cringe-y' with many calling strict action.

“We need a law against this asap," urged one X user.

"This must be stopped, It create inconvenience to passengers. In the name of content creation, these kind of cringe cannot be allowed in public places," agreed another.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has previously issued missives asking people to refrain from filming 'reels' while commuting. It has also urged commuters to avoid indulging in any “indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters". Several such clips have gone viral in recent years — featuring vehement fights, canoodling couples and individuals dancing to Bollywood songs.

The latest video — coming mere days before Holi celebrations in India — has reignited debate on the matter.

"It is a metro station or a seduction station," fumed one social media user.

“I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background," lamented a second.

Many others tagged the DMRC and called for immediate action against those playing Holi on trains, metros, or buses.

In related news, the Delhi Metro authorities have announced that services will begin from 2:30 pm on March 25. DMRC also said that in case of encroachment and parking by Auto/e-rickshaw driver, passengers can contact station authorities or dial the 24x7 IVRS helpline 155370 for immediate assistance.

“On the day of the 'Holi festival, i.e. 25th March, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all Lines on 25th March and will continue normally thereafter," DMRC said.

