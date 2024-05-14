Divorce over Kurkure: UP woman seeks separation after husband forgets to bring packet of snacks
A woman in Agra is seeking a divorce because her husband forgot to bring her a packet of Kurkure. Conflicting reasons have been given by the couple, with one citing snack addiction and the other alleging domestic violence.
In a bizarre incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra sought divorce from her husband after he failed to get her a ₹5 packet of Kurkure. As reported by LiveHindustan report, the woman had a habit of eating Kurkure every day. Her addition to this junk snack often led to disputes at home. According to the report, one day when he forgot to bring home the snack. This angered her so much that she reportedly left the home and returned to her parent's house. Additionally, after few days, she also approached the police in order to seek divorce.