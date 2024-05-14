Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Divorce over Kurkure: UP woman seeks separation after husband forgets to bring packet of snacks

Divorce over Kurkure: UP woman seeks separation after husband forgets to bring packet of snacks

Livemint

  • A woman in Agra is seeking a divorce because her husband forgot to bring her a packet of Kurkure. Conflicting reasons have been given by the couple, with one citing snack addiction and the other alleging domestic violence.

UP woman seeks separation after husband forgets to bring packet of snacks (File image)

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra sought divorce from her husband after he failed to get her a 5 packet of Kurkure. As reported by LiveHindustan report, the woman had a habit of eating Kurkure every day. Her addition to this junk snack often led to disputes at home. According to the report, one day when he forgot to bring home the snack. This angered her so much that she reportedly left the home and returned to her parent's house. Additionally, after few days, she also approached the police in order to seek divorce.

Also Read: Man chases mother outside Bulandshahr temple, assaults her with stick: Watch horrifying video here

The couple tied the knot last year and everything appeared to be going well in the initial months. However, the husband, added that his wife's increasing addiction to eating junk snack every day worried him. In contrast to his statement, the wife claimed that she went to her parents' house as her husband used to beat her, the report added.

Also Read: PM Modi in Varanasi: PM files nomination for Lok Sabha election

Meanwhile, in other news, on May 13, a woman staff member at the Kashi toll plaza in the Paratpur area on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway sustained serious injuries after being hit and run over by the driver of a car, who fled after the incident, news agency ANI has reported. A video of the incident captured on CCTV shows the driver of the car talking to the woman before abruptly accelerating, due to which the employee falls on the bonnet of the vehicle and slides off as it picks up speed. A complaint has been filed and police are investigating, including reviewing the CCTV footage from the toll booth to identify the culprit.

(With inputs from ANI)

