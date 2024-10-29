Diwali 2024: 10 classic Bollywood movies to watch on OTT to celebrate family values, love and resilience

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Oct 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Watching Bollywood classics during Diwali breaks offers a chance to celebrate family values, love and resilience. Such themes resonate with the festival's spirit. These movies bring nostalgia, joy and inspiration. They provide wholesome entertainment that connects families, honours traditions and adds warmth to Diwali festivities through timeless storytelling.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Plot: This family drama follows Yash and Nandini Raichand, whose son Rahul defies tradition by marrying a girl from a different background. The story unravels through emotional reunions, sibling bonds and the strength of family values.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor.

Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Plot: Two families, bound by friendship, face challenges when a joyous wedding takes unexpected turns. This film celebrates traditional Indian weddings, family unity and the importance of love and respect. It blends romance, humour and cultural rituals that resonate with audiences.

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane.

Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Plot: Raj and Simran, two young Indians, meet on a European trip, leading to a blossoming romance that faces opposition from her family. Set against Indian values and cultural expectations, the film narrates the struggle for love, acceptance and family unity.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Sholay (1975)

Plot: Hired by a retired cop, two friends, Jai and Veeru, seek justice against the ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh. The story weaves friendship, courage and revenge into an unforgettable action-drama highlighting loyalty and heroism.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Plot: Newlywed Parimal, seeking to test his in-law’s cleverness, pretends to be a driver in a well-planned prank. As misunderstandings build, the humour reaches new heights in this light-hearted, comedic journey of relationships and harmless deceptions.

Cast: Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Deewar (1975)

Plot: Two brothers, Vijay and Ravi, take different paths as one becomes a criminal while the other becomes a cop. Their choices lead to a powerful clash that questions loyalty, family duty, and justice, ultimately exploring moral complexities.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi.

Watch on YouTube (Free)

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Plot: Separated as children, three brothers are raised in Hindu, Muslim and Christian households, unknowingly crossing paths in adulthood. This comedy-drama celebrates unity in diversity as the brothers reunite, blending humour, love and values.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube (Free)

3 Idiots (2009)

Plot: Three friends navigate the pressures of engineering college, challenging conventional ideas of success and happiness. Their journey combines humour, heart and life lessons, leaving a lasting impact on their futures.

Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Plot: Three friends set out on a bachelor trip to Spain, where adventures push them out of their comfort zones, forcing each to confront fears, discover love, and embrace life’s uncertainties.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin.

Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

Plot: Shiva, a DJ with mysterious fire powers, journeys to discover his roots and protect a mystical weapon. His quest reveals a hidden world of ancient forces and love's strength amid supernatural challenges.

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 01:08 PM IST
