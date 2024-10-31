Diwali 2024: 5 must-watch movies to enjoy with family over the festive long holiday

Bollywood movies are the perfect way to spend the long Diwali holiday with your loved ones. Filled with a blend of festivity, family drama, action, and laughter, Bollywood provides wholesome entertainment that adds to the warmth of Diwali festivities.

Here are some timeless movies you can watch with you loved ones this Diwali from the comfort of your home:

Chennai Express Chennai Express, released in 2013, is an action-comedy following Rahul, a man journeying to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes, who finds himself on an unexpected adventure through South India after meeting Meena.

Together, they face humorous mishaps, thrilling chases, and romantic twists. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul and Deepika Padukone as Meena.

Known for its blend of action and comedy, it’s available to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Kal Ho Naa Ho This 2003 movie is an emotional romantic drama set in New York, following Naina, a woman grappling with family troubles, who finds her world transformed by her lively neighbor Aman.

While helping her discover love and happiness, Aman hides a heartbreaking secret. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan.

Known for its iconic songs and tear-jerking moments, Kal Ho Naa Ho is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham The 2001 family drama *Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham* follows Yash and Nandini Raichand as their son Rahul defies tradition by marrying a woman from a different background, leading to family tensions and separation. The story unfolds with emotional reunions, exploring sibling bonds and the enduring strength of family values.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, this Bollywood classic is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV.

3 Idiots This 2009 release is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows three friends navigating college life, pressures, and self-discovery. Through humor and life lessons, Rancho, Farhan, and Raju challenge societal norms and the education system, inspiring each other to follow their dreams.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, with Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani in key roles. Filled with memorable quotes and laughter, 3 Idiots is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Golmaal Series The Golmaal Series is a popular Indian comedy film franchise directed by Rohit Shetty. It includes Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Golmaal Again (2017), and the upcoming Golmaal 5. The films revolve around a group of friends embroiled in humorous and chaotic situations, often featuring elements of mistaken identity and supernatural themes.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Tabu.