Diwali 2024: 7 gifts ideas for loved ones this festive season, check list here

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a celebration of victory, prosperity, and joy. It is also an opportunity to express love to a near one by gifting them with family, friends, and colleagues.

With people preparing to light up their homes and hearts on Diwali 2024, here are some thoughtful Diwali gifting ideas that would make their festive season special.

Gold and Silver Coins: One of the most traditional gifting ideas to someone on Diwali is gold or silver coins. These are not only timeless, but they symbolise wealth and prosperity.

As part of the Diwali rituals, several families exchange precious metals and gift them something that holds significant cultural importance.

Coins engraved with auspicious symbols such as Lakshmi or Ganesh would be an ideal gift.

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Another modern yet traditional gifting idea for Diwali could be Sovereign Gold Bonds. They are of same to gold, but these are digital golds that are issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

These, too, symbolise wealth and prosperity.

Home Decor: During the Diwali festive season, people love to decorate their houses and make them welcoming to their loved ones. Gifting them home decor and that too handcrafted, add a personal touch.

They can be ethnic lanterns, diyas, or terracotta idols, embroidered cushion covers, but these items bring special joy on loved ones' faces during Diwali.

Puja sets: On Diwali, Hindus in their house celebrate the festival with a puja. Gifting them brass puja thalis set or similar items would also be a special gift.

Indoor plants: One type of gift during Diwali could be indoor plants. Indoor plants are believed to symbolise growth, prosperity, and a fresh start. One can gift money plants, snake plants, or lucky bamboo.

Self-care kits: Though termed as usual gifts, but they are evergreen and liked by everyone during festive season, especially on Diwali.

Handwritten notes: These are old gifting ideas in the era of texts and digital messages. During Diwali, handwritten notes can be one of the most meaningful gifts.